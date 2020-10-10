Seahawks Sound Off on Chris Carson’s Uncertain Future in Seattle

Chris Carson is in the final year of his contract with the Seattle Seahawks, and his teammates want to see the team’s running back get paid. K.J. Wright praised Carson’s ability to play through a knee injury against the Dolphins and noted he “can’t wait till he gets paid, whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

“Like you said, Chris (Carson) is a monster,” Wright said, per Seahawks.com. “He’s a dog, man. I’m so glad that I don’t got to talk to anybody in the league like him because I don’t believe there’s anybody that has his running style. And I can’t wait till he gets paid, whether it’s here or somewhere else, but he’s definitely top five in my eyes because I’ve seen a lot of running backs.”

Carson is set for a raise next season as the Seahawks running back has a $2.1 million salary in 2020, per Spotrac. Even with a depleted running back market, Carson should still be able to land a bigger contract as long as he can stay healthy.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Wright Labeled Carson a Top-5 Running Back

Wright continued to praise Carson labeling the Seahawks RB1 as a “top-five running back” in the NFL. Through four games, Carson has 53 carries for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Carson has also been involved in the passing game adding 15 receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

“There’s nobody like him,” Wright added. “I’m proud that he’s on our team. He’s good out of the back field. Whenever there’s a short yardage play, you know he’s getting in, down in the end zone, he’s getting in. So top five running back in my eyes.”

Carroll on Carson: The Seahawks RB ‘Never Backed Down From Anything’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Carson’s decision to play through multiple injuries despite being in a contract year. Carroll dismissed the idea that Carson’s contract status has anything to do with his effort on the field.

“Everything was great on that question until you get to the contract year,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “I’m sure that makes a difference for you. Chris is a stud football player, and the man never backed down from anything. He told us when we got back on Wednesday, he said, I think I’m okay. I’m going to make it. We took it easy on him the first couple days and got him through the week and he looked great. It really helped us because Carlos couldn’t go with a sore shoulder, and Chris ran really well today. It was 80 yards worth of good running. He’s such a tough football player and a great competitor that that’s not a surprise to us that he would bounce back and get back up. He took a hell of a shot and got back up and got right after it again. So he’s a terrific football player.”

Carson Wants to Prove He Can Play a Full Season

The one knock against Carson has been his ability to stay healthy as injuries have cut short his season in the last three years. Carson admitted he wants to prove he can play a full season.

“That’s a goal that I set for myself this year, I want to play 16 games,” Carson explained, via Seahawks.com. “No matter what the situation is, injuries stuff like that, I want to tell myself, if I can play through it, I’m going to play through it. I know that’s one of the big knocks that a lot of teams have on me is, ‘Can he play a whole season?’ And I want to prove to myself and prove to everybody else I can.”

Prior to the start of the season, Carson discussed his uncertain future and the running back admitted it is hard not to think about his new deal. The Seahawks running back added that he is doing his best to focus on this season rather than his upcoming free agency.

“Of course, it is something that is on my mind,” Carson admitted during a press conference. “You see a lot of guys starting to get paid, but I try not to [let it] distract me from this season. Just try to push it away. Like I said, it is something that is on my mind, but I try not to let it affect me.”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram