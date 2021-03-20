Seahawks Make Major Re-Signing But Lose 2 Offensive Players

Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson is staying in the Pacific Northwest amidst rumors that he was potentially on his way out. Carson is signing a three-year deal to remain in Seattle, but functionally it is a two-year contract with the final season becoming voidable, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“RB Chris Carson is re-signing with Seattle on a three-year, $24.625 million deal that voids after two years, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

As ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed, we have not seen Seahawks general manager John Schneider exercise this sort of aggressiveness during his tenure. Voidable years create more short-term cap flexibility but push some of the money into future years.

“We have not seen the Seahawks use this type of contract mechanism under GM John Schneider and contract negotiator Matt Thomas,” Henderson noted on Twitter.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported Carson’s salary for 2021 will range from $5.5 to $6.9 million depending on what incentives the running back earns.

The Seahawks Lost WR David Moore & TE Jacob Hollister in Free Agency

Seattle has not been able to retain all their free agents as wide receiver David Moore and tight end Jacob Hollister become the latest Seahawks to sign with other teams. Moore signed with the Panthers meaning the Seahawks will likely be looking for another third wide receiver to pair next to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“For the Panthers and WR David Moore, it’s a two-year deal worth $4.75 million with $1.25M guaranteed, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter. “A reunion with GM Scott Fitterer, who was with Moore in Seattle, and an opportunity to take on a bigger role.”

Hollister is teaming up with his former Wyoming teammate Josh Allen in Buffalo. The former Seahawks tight end became more expendable with the recent addition of Gerald Everett.

“The Bills are signing former Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister to a one-year deal, source said,” Pelissero tweeted. “Another weapon for Josh Allen, who played with Hollister at Wyoming.”

The Seahawks Were Also Linked to Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

At the start of free agency, the Seahawks were linked to Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Seahawks made Fournette a “strong offer”.

“Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa (Brady is recruiting him back), but the Seahawks have made a strong bid to poach him,” Breer explained on Twitter. “Stylistically, Seattle would be an interesting fit. …The Patriots are also lurking as another option for Leonard Fournette. Which is interesting … given who they’d be taking him from.”

