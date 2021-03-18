Conflicting Reports Emerge on Seahawks’ Star RB Chris Carson’s Future

The Seattle Seahawks appeared to be in danger of losing starting running back Chris Carson in free agency. Pro Football Network reported the Dolphins are closing in on a deal with Carson, but The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta described this as “not accurate.”

“We are hearing from sources that former Seattle RB Chris Carson and the Miami #Dolphins are close to a deal,” Pro Football Network tweeted.

The Seattle Times’ reported Carson is still very much a free agent despite the rumors tying him to Miami.

“It appeared that Chris Carson had just about found a new home when a report broke Thursday afternoon that he might be headed to Miami,” The Seattle Times detailed. “But a source close to the situation told the Seattle Times the report from The Pro Football Network is not accurate and that Carson is not “close to a deal’’ with the Dolphins.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Carson Has Also Been Linked to the Patriots

The conflicting reports come days after Carson was also linked to the Patriots. NFL Network’s Michael Giardi noted the Patriots had been in contact with Carson along with Leonard Fournette in free agency.

“The Patriots are one of several teams that have expressed strong interest in Lombardi Lenny, aka Leonard Fournette,” Giardi noted on Twitter. “They have also been in contact with Chris Carson. They seem intent on adding at least one RB.”

Condotta described Carson’s status as “very much up in the air.” It will be worth watching to see if the Dolphins or another team are able to pry Carson away from the Seahawks given their strong affinity for running backs.

“Have also been told the report of Chris Carson being close to a deal with Miami is not accurate and where he lands is still very much up in the air,” Condotta tweeted.

Carson had 141 carries for 681 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 12 starts last season. The running back also added 37 receptions for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

The Seahawks Reportedly Made a ‘Strong Offer’ to Fournette

The Seahawks may be looking to the Super Bowl champs for a potential Carson replacement. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Seahawks are competing against the Patriots and Buccaneers to sign Fournette. The Seahawks made Fournette a “strong offer,” per Breer.

“Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa (Brady is recruiting him back), but the Seahawks have made a strong bid to poach him,” Breer explained on Twitter. “Stylistically, Seattle would be an interesting fit. …The Patriots are also lurking as another option for Leonard Fournette. Which is interesting … given who they’d be taking him from.”

“I do know Chris has got to — he’ll look out for himself,” Carroll noted in December 2020, per The Seattle Times. “So he’s got to see what the situation is. We would love for him to be with us. He’s been a terrific part of our team, and hopefully we can keep that going. In my mind, I can’t imagine anything else happening. But from the business side of it, he’s got a chance to see what’s going on, and so hopefully we’ll be able to figure it out and keep him.”

READ NEXT: NFL Teams Pursuing Blockbuster QB Trade with Seahawks: Report