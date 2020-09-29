Seahawks Rip ‘Malicious’ Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ tackle on Chris Carson in Week 3 continues to be a topic of discussion for the Seattle Seahawks. Several of Carson’s teammates came to his defense including Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright who challenged the NFL to suspend Trysten Hill for what he called a “malicious” hit adding it was “clearly intentional.”

“@NFL this needs to be addressed ASAP!!” Wright noted on Twitter. “Doing dirty dumb malicious s— like this can end someone’s season! This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this @NFL.”

Quandre Diggs, who was ejected in Week 2 for a helmet-to-helmet hit, retweeted Wright’s words adding his own comments.

“🗣 should’ve been thrown out!” Diggs noted.

Wright posted a slow-motion video of Hill rolling over on the ground while holding onto Carson’s leg. The good news is Carson is only dealing with a sprained knee and appears to have avoided a serious injury.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy on the Tackle: ‘Zero Intent Involved There’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy came to the defense of Hill’s tackle. McCarthy noted that there was “zero intent involved there” despite Hill’s tackle being widely criticized.

“I don’t think that was his intent,” McCarthy explained, per The Atheltic’s Jon Machota. “I just think he was trying to wrap and roll. Trust me, there was zero intent involved there.”

Despite Wright and Diggs push for a suspension, Hill is only expected to get fined for the tackle. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Hill is likely to receive a fine from the league.

“Seahawks RB Chris Carson is believed to have suffered just a knee sprain Sunday, source said, one that should have him back on the field shortly — pending today’s MRI,” Rapoport explained on Twitter. “Meanwhile, Cowboys DT Trysten Hill will likely be fined, but not suspended, for rolling with Carson’s leg.”

Carson Is Dealing With a 1-2 Week Injury

Carson’s MRI results came back negative giving the running back a chance to play in Week 4 against the Dolphins. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Carson’s results are a best-case scenario for the Seahawks running back.

“Sigh of relief for the Seahawks: An MRI confirmed RB Chris Carson’s ligaments are intact and it’s just a minor knee sprain, source said,” Pelissero tweeted. “In fact, he’s got a chance to be ready for this week’s game at Miami.”

While Carson has a chance to play against the Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the running back is likely dealing with a one-to-two week injury.

“Seahawks’ RB Chris Carson’s first-degree sprained knee is considered a 1-2 week injury, per source, but team wants to see how he feels and recovers this week,” Schefter said on Twitter.

If Carson is unable to play in Week 4, the Seahawks will likely rely on a combination of Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer at running back. The NFL has yet to announce if Hill will receive any punishment.

