Seahawks Give Key Updates on Chris Carson & Jamal Adams’ Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks could be without Chris Carson against the 49ers as the running back is expected to miss some time with a mid-foot sprain. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the latest news on Carson is an “indication he’ll miss some time.”

“Source: #Seahawks RB Chris Carson, who left the game early, had his MRI and it showed that he did have a mid-foot sprain,” Rapoport noted on Twitter. “He’s week-to-week, an indication he’ll miss some time.”

As for Jamal Adams, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted “he’ll be back soon” but did not confirm the safety would play in Week 8 against the Niners. Carroll previously indicated Adams was close to playing against the Cardinals, but the team wanted to continue to be cautious with their approach.

“Pete Carroll says on @710ESPNSeattle of Jamal Adams and his strained groin that’s kept him out of last three games,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tweeted. “‘He’ll be back soon.’ Didn’t elaborate. …’I don’t about this week yet. We are going to have to wait and see, and take it day by day.’ That is different than Carroll said Friday, when he said Adams would practice this week intending to play Sunday vs SF.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Carroll on Adams: ‘He’s Really Close’

Carroll’s most recent comments are a little more cautious than what he said about Adams’ status heading into their matchup against the Cardinals. Carroll noted prior to Week 7 that he expects Adams to practice this week which would be a positive sign.

“He’s really close,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “We want to make sure to get it right. The consensus is that it’s better to wait until next week. I anticipate that he’ll be practicing next week. We hoped to and wanted to, but we couldn’t get him out, so we’re going to leave him home, one more good weekend of rehab and prep and try to break him out next week.”

Carson Will Likely Miss Some Time With a Foot Injury

The Seahawks are suddenly thin at running back with Travis Homer also sustaining an injury against the Cardinals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed the upcoming process for Carson.

“Seahawks’ RB Chris Carson has a ‘midfoot sprain’, per Pete Carroll,” Schefter noted. “Carson will have a magnetic resonance imagining examination to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he could miss.”

If Carson is forced to miss time, Carlos Hyde is expected to be the team’s lead back. Rashaad Penny has still not been cleared to return to play as he continues to recover from an ACL injury. Carroll noted the team has confidence in Hyde as they showed against the Cardinals.

“He hit it really well,” Carroll explained, via Seahawks.com. “We ran the ball well tonight. Everybody was effective running the football, Russ included. I thought Carlos really stepped into the role and did a nice job. He had the big touchdown run, another toss on our bench side, really nice hardball running. He’s a good football player, I’m glad we have him.”

If both Carson and Homer are sidelined, rookie DeeJay Dallas would likely be used to spell Hyde as we saw late against the Cardinals. The Seahawks continue to battle injuries on both sides of the ball, but Adams’ return appears close to being a reality.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Pass Rusher Throws Shade at Jadeveon Clowney