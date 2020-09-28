Cowboys ‘Intended to Injure’ Chris Carson, Says NFL Analyst [WATCH]

The hit on Chris Carson has gone viral as some are suggesting Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill intentionally tried to injure the Seattle Seahawks running back. Sharp Football Analysis’ founder Warren Sharp reposted a slow-motion highlight of the tackle emphasizing it was “100 percent intended to injure” Carson.

“🗣 these gator death rolls with players legs are 100% intended to injure and the NFL needs to outlaw this garbage & levy fines,” Sharp tweeted.

Hill rolls over while still holding on to Carson’s leg and the Seahawks running back did not return after sustaining an injury late in the fourth quarter. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described Carson’s injury as a “sprained knee” in his post-game press conference.

“Chris (Carson) got his knee twisted at the end of a play,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “I don’t know about that, but he has a sprained knee to some extent.”

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz seconded Sharp’s thoughts on Hill’s tackle.

“This dude has some hurt coming his way next week for this gator roll,” Schwartz said on Twitter. “We see it on film.”

Here is a look at the tackle on Carson.

Carson’s Injury Is Reportedly Not Significant

The good news is the early indications are Carson’s injury does not appear to be severe. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported the Seahawks do not appear overly concerned about Carson’s injury, but, as we have seen with other players, it will be worth monitoring in the coming days.

“One injury sigh of relief for Seahawks — hearing Chris Carson’s injury isn’t thought to be significant,” Condotta noted on Twitter.

The Seahawks sustained a long list of injuries against the Cowboys, and Condotta indicated that some may be more significant than Carson’s situation. Seattle is monitoring the status of a number of injured players including Jamal Adams, Damien Lewis and Jordyn Brooks.

Hill Is Expected to be Fined for His Tackle on Carson

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hill is expected to be fined, so it appears the league shares Sharp’s belief about the tackle. Rapoport added that Carson is expected to return to the field soon unless an MRI shows a more significant injury.

“Seahawks RB Chris Carson is believed to have suffered just a knee sprain Sunday, source said, one that should have him back on the field shortly — pending today’s MRI,” Rapoport explained on Twitter. “Meanwhile, Cowboys DT Trysten Hill will likely be fined, but not suspended, for rolling with Carson’s leg.”

Carson Sustained a Season-Ending Hip Injury in 2019

Carson’s health has added significance given the running back sustained a season-ending hip injury in 2019. The Seahawks running back played in 15 games before the injury sidelined him for the playoffs. Prior to the recent injury scare, Carson showed no signs of being less than 100 percent during training camp or through the first two games.

“Chris has got fresh legs,” Carroll said during training camp, per NFL.com. “… He looks great. He hasn’t had a snap out here that he didn’t look good. So, we don’t have any hesitation with Chris at all. He’s ready to go.”

