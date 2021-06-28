Seahawks Star Goes Viral with Incredibly Shredded Look

If there was any concern after Chris Carson recently signed a lucrative contract, the Seattle Seahawks running back cleared up any confusion about what kind of shape he will be in for the upcoming season. Carson posted several shirtless workout photos on Instagram, and the running back looks to be in incredible shape.

The photo prompted reactions from NFL players across the league including Falcons running back Mike Davis. The newest Falcons rusher recently had a viral moment of his own.

“Test coming soon for sure 😂😂😂,” Davis jokingly replied to Carson’s post.

Carson Signed a 2-Year, $10.4 Million Contract with the Seahawks This Offseason

Carson signed a two-year, $10.4 million new contract this offseason, but the star running back still appears to be plenty motivated heading into 2021. ESPN’s Dan Graziano revealed Carson has a few incentives that could make his deal even more lucrative.

“Chris Carson’s new deal with the Seahawks is a two-year, $10.425M deal with a $4.5M signing bonus and a $1m guaranteed 2021 salary,” Graziano tweeted on March 20. “He has a $4.5M non-guaranteed 2022 salary and $450K in per-game roster bonuses in ‘22. Up to $1.4 incentives each year (rush yds, rec yds, TDs).”

This explains why Carson has even more motivation to have a stellar season. Carson struggled with injuries throughout 2020 playing in just 12 games. The Seahawks running back had 141 carries for 681 rushing yards and five touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 287 yards and four receiving TDs.

“5th year 💯,” Carson said on June 4 post.

Carroll on Possibly Losing Carson: ‘This Was a Time Where We Might Not Be Able to Get it Done’

Carson had plenty of suitors in free agency, but the Seahawks were able to retain their RB1. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reflected on one of the bright spots of the team’s offseason.

“To get Chris back for us is such an important factor because we love his style of play,” Carroll noted during the team’s pre-draft press conference, via Seahawks.com. “We all have seen what a great football player he is. This was a time where we might not be able to get it done, but tremendous faith in the program on Chris’ part and the ability of John and Matt to get that done, that’s a big deal.”

Wilson Recruited Carson to Come Back to Seattle

Carson also heard from a key member of the Seahawks during free agency: Russell Wilson. While rumors swirled about his future with the Seahawks, Wilson was doing his part to make sure the team’s top rusher was back in a Seattle uniform. Carson even received messages from his fellow running back Rashaad Penny.

“He [Wilson] was definitely in my ear,” Carson said, via Seahawks.com. “We talked about it before the season ended that we didn’t want this to be the last year we played with each other. He definitely was in my ear during the offseason. …Besides Russ, Rashaad was one of the big recruiters trying to get me back. Everybody knows he’s like a brother to me. If we stay healthy, I think we can be one of the top rushing duos in the league. We both bring different things to the game, different attributes, but we complement each other so well. I just feel like his limit is ridiculous once he starts getting his feet wet in the game. I think it’ll be something special.”