Colin Kaepernick Sends Message to Seahawks Amid Rumors

Colin Kaepernick is still hoping to get a workout with the Seattle Seahawks as the team looks to find their next quarterback. Kaepernick hosted his second Seattle workout of the offseason that once again had a connection to the Seahawks.

The former NFL quarterback threw to Seahawks receiver Aaron Fuller weeks after connecting with Seattle wideout Tyler Lockett. After the workout, Kaepernick discussed his talks with the Seahawks and confirmed he is “waiting for that chance” when it comes to a workout.

“Not yet, still waiting for that chance [with Seahawks], still hopeful” Kaepernick told reporters on March 23. “There’s been a lot of conversation around it. Again, we’ve had conversations with Pete [Carroll] and John [Schneider] previously. As Pete mentioned, we’ve spoken recently and still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it.”

Kaepernick has not been on an NFL roster since the 2016 NFL season. The former Niners quarterback threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 59.2% of his passes in 12 appearances for the 49ers in 2016. The quarterback also added 468 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Unprompted, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently discussed his offseason conversations with Kaepernick. Carroll noted that Kaepernick deserved a shot “somewhere” but stopped short of saying that would be Seattle.

“This is about second opportunities and free agency kind of marks that deal,” Carroll explained during a March 16 press conference. “And you know, I thought about another guy. You’re going to ask questions about Colin Kaepernick. I mean, I know you’re going to ask, so let me just put it out there. He contacted me the other day said, ‘hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out.’

“And so, he sent me some videos, the next thing I know he’s working out with with Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened, but does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does, somewhere. I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football.”

ESPN’s Brady Henderson believes the Seahawks would have already made a move if they were going to sign Kaepernick. It will be worth watching as the season gets closer.

“Doesn’t seem like the Seahawks are interested, at least not now, even with Pete Carroll stumping the other day for Kaepernick to get another shot,” Henderson tweeted on March 24.

During a March 24 interview with Seattle Sports’ Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton, Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated that nothing with Kaepernick was imminent. If there was a move, Kaepernick could be a training camp invite as the season gets closer, but even that sounds like more of a long shot.

“He’s a free agent, so yeah, there’s guys out there with experience like I said [Blaine] Gabbert, [Ryan] Fitzpatrick, Geno [Smith], he’s one of ’em,” Schneider said of the team’s potential interest in Kaepernick. “Now, the difference is he hasn’t played in several years. There’s a whole process we go through here, the free agency period and getting through the summer as you build your team. It never stops.”