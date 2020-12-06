Seahawks Consider Signing Ex-Ohio State Star QB or Ex-Bills Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks brought in former Ohio State star quarterback J.T. Barrett for a tryout as the team considers adding more depth behind Russell Wilson. The Seahawks also hosted former Bills quarterback Tyree Jackson along with ex-Florida International signal-caller Alex McGough, per Pro Football Talk.

Seattle is clearly considering adding another quarterback to the team’s practice squad potentially joining Danny Etling. Jackson is technically listed as a tight end but gained buzz as a sleeper quarterback prospect heading into the 2019 NFL Draft.

Having covered the Senior Bowl prior to the draft, Jackson was a player that NFL teams were intrigued by as a developmental player given his massive 6’7″ and 250-pound frame. Jackson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent but was later released.

Here is a look at some of the highlights of Jackson’s college career at the University at Buffalo.

Biggest QB Sleeper in 2019 NFL Draft 😴 Tyree Jackson Buffalo HighlightsWelcome to Harris Highlights! The #1 Highlight Channel on YouTube (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) DONATE to my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/harrishighlights Snapchat: @BlakeHHarris Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BlakeHHarris Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BlakeHHarris Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarrisHighlights 2019 NFL Draft Prospects: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPoIb9QEa9rQiTr6FZNLYi4N Check out my College Football Show: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPrvMs59SM0ITkhCU0R5HmKm Performances to Remember https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPq-RgDqAGH5nfSX9DRBIZcZ Best of every week of the 2018 college football season: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPr96_d9dTxXLKJERc9ZcG4i… 2019-01-11T17:36:03Z

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Danny Etling Is Currently the Seahawks ‘Emergency’ Quarterback

🏈LSU Danny Etling Career Highlights🏈 2018-04-04T06:29:45Z

Heading into Week 13, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted the team had ramped up its contingency plan at quarterback just in case there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the position. Etling is currently the team’s “emergency” quarterback and is staying separate from Wilson along with backup Geno Smith. Carroll noted the franchise is doing its best to avoid a situation as the Broncos found themselves in for Week 12 where the team was scrambling for a quarterback.

“We have been in the conversation of this for a long time and we actually kicked into a new gear just by the — I hate to say we had to wait to see something bad happen — but we have stepped forward in terms of taking care of Danny,” Carroll noted, per Pro Football Talk. “So to make sure that he is apart from the other QB’s so if we had, heaven forbid, some kind of a circumstance, he would not be considered connected to those guys. So in essence he is separated from the QB’s for now. And he has done a fantastic job to this point where we trust that he can go to all the meetings, all the, virtually, stay with us, he’ll work out and all that kind of stuff, apart from those guys and we’ll keep him available. So that is our guy.”



Barrett Had a Brief Stint With the Seahawks in 2019

JT Barrett || Ohio State Highlight Mix 2017-05-14T18:34:55Z

After Barrett was released by the Saints, the former Buckeyes quarterback had a brief stint with the Seahawks in 2019 but was released prior to the start of the season. Barrett had a storied college career and was a potential Heisman Trophy candidate before sustaining a season-ending injury in 2014.

Cardale Jones was able to fill-in at quarterback for Ohio State’s final games to help finish what Barrett started as the Buckeyes won the national championship. The Seahawks previously signed Barrett prior to last season as Smith was dealing with an injury.

“J.T. is a guy who we’ve always been aware of,” Carroll said in 2019, per Wenatchee World. “We’ve watched him and known that he’s out there and looked for opportunities maybe to get a shot. …So we’ll see what happens. He’s played in the big time, he’s a leader, he’s real smart, he’s got a strong-enough arm. I just like the kind of guy that he is — he’s a QB. He’ll jump in here and we’ll see what he can do. We’ll check him out.”

Barrett put up gaudy numbers with the Buckeyes during his senior season in 2017. The quarterback notched 3,053 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes. Barrett also added 798 rushing yards along with 12 touchdowns on the ground.

He initially signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Barrett also had a brief stint with the Steelers in addition to the Seahawks.

READ NEXT: DK Metcalf Throws Shade at Eagles With Epic Tweet