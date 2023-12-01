Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Laughs at Seahawks’ Failed Final Play

The Seattle Seahawks‘ 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football was a heartbreaker.

Down six points, with 1:11 left in regulation, and hopes for winning the NFC West title on the line, quarterback Geno Smith couldn’t get the ball out before getting taken down by Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

It’s not surprising that Parsons, who entered Week 13 with 10.5 sacks under his belt, made the game-winning hit. However, the Seahawks made the highly questionable decision to leave him unblocked.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell wrote, “There’s no way offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s play design for Seattle’s last offensive snap Thursday night was to have right tackle Abe Lucas block down inside and leave Dallas All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons unblocked off the edge to hit Geno Smith and affect his incomplete pass on fourth down with 71 seconds left… Is there?”

The answer is yes, and Parsons can’t believe it.

Here's why Micah Parsons was unblocked on that game-winning pressure (it was by design) And if you're like "Micah Parsons was unblocked by design?!?!??!"…yeah I agree pic.twitter.com/Sv9pZ3wjCp — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 1, 2023

Speaking to reporters after the game, the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year admitted he was “surprised” at how quickly he got to Smith. Parsons wasn’t sure if there was a “bust on the protection,” but he was pretty decisive on Settle choosing to leave him unblocked.

“I think they left a back on me. I mean, that’s not a good strategy either,” he said with a laugh. Of course, the two-time Pro Bowler, who recorded seven quarterback pressures, three hits, and a 28.9% pass rush win rate, wasn’t mad. “That’s cool, though.”

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Confirmed The Scheme was to Leave Micah Parsons Unblocked

Smith, who completed 23-of-41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns, confirmed they meant to leave Parsons open. “You know, it is the design,” Smith told reporters after the game. Lucas, playing in his first game back since Week 1, didn’t make a mistake.

“He had the squeeze, the right tackle had the squeeze right there versus zero [all-out blitz]. So he did the right thing,” Smith said.

Bell noted, however, “It wasn’t an all-out ‘zero’ blitzes of safeties leaving no Cowboys defender in the middle of the field. Dallas had five defensive backs down the field in coverage. It was six Cowboys rushers on five blockers — with Parsons the choice to leave unblocked.”

Smith wanted to connect with running back Dee Jay Dallas to get the four yards for the first down, but Parsons shut it down. “Micah coming free, we knew that would possibly happen,” Smith said. “We tried to get the ball around him. I just wasn’t able to.”

Dallas shared a similar sentiment. “Zero blitz, from what I saw,” Dallas said, per The Athletic. “Trying to get out to the flat, just didn’t have time. We blocked it up right. We’re hot off (Parsons). Just didn’t have time.”

Seahawks Defense Couldn’t Stop the Cowboys

While the Seahawks offense was on fire, wide receiver DK Metcalf scored three touchdowns, doubling his season total, the defense was abysmal.

Seattle’s defense allowed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Co. to score on eight of its nine possessions. The allowed Dallas to tally 410 offensive yards and complete 33 first downs. Of course, penalties were an absolute killer.

Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams told reporters, “Overall, I feel like the penalties really screwed us this game. Over 200 yards (130 actually) in penalties is really tough to overcome. I don’t care how good of football you’re playing, if you give up over 200 yards in penalties, it’s going to be really hard to climb out of that.”

Pete Carroll postgame after #Seahawks’ late loss at the Cowboys: “I’m proud as hell of our guys and how they fought.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/dUbFBeoPOU — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 1, 2023

Despite the losing their third straight game, Seahawks head coach said he was “proud as hell” of how his team performed. At 6-6, and a rematch agains the San Francisco 49ers next week, he believes they can propel a strong postseason run.

“There’s all kinds of stuff that’s going to happen,” Carroll told reporters. The story’s not told, what’s going to happen. We’ve got great chances again in the next couple of weeks against teams that are worthy of being on top of this thing at the end. “And we’re going to show the world we’re worthy of being right there with them.”