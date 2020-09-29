Seahawks Roster Cuts Include Newly Signed Linebacker

The Seattle Seahawks made two additional cuts freeing up space on their active roster. Seattle released D’Andre Walker who the team recently signed after he was cut by the Titans, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. The Seahawks also waived linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee who was coming off the injured reserve list.

Walker is an interesting cut given the Seahawks freed up a roster spot to sign the linebacker after he was released by the Titans prior to Week 1. The linebacker was initially a highly-touted prospect coming out of Georgia but injuries during the pre-draft process contributed to Walker slipping all the way to the fifth round.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently indicated Walker had a better chance to contribute on special teams before he was likely to get significant snaps at linebacker. Walker clearly did not progress as quickly as the Seahawks had hoped when they signed the former Titan.

“Recently acquired D’Andre Walker ‘has been growing with us,’ Pete Carroll says. ‘He’s coming’ as a SAM LB, but more for special teams first. In consideration to be part of the rotation at LB this week,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tweeted prior to the Cowboys-Seahawks matchup.

The Seahawks Protected Shaquem Griffin & Stephen Sullivan on Their Practice Squad

Henderson also reported the Seahawks protected Shaquem Griffin and rookie tight end Stephen Sullivan on the practice squad. Without the protection, NFL teams are able to sign players from opposing team’s practice squads throughout the season.

During his weekly press conference, Carroll indicated Griffin would play against the Dolphins which means the team would have to sign him to the active roster prior to Sunday. Carroll praised Griffin’s performance against the Cowboys after the linebacker was called up to the active roster just days after Bruce Irvin was lost for the season.

“He did great this week,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He was hauling butt all over the field. We played him a unique situation that he really handled well. He did a nice job rushing the passer in his other (opportunities) that he had. So I’m looking forward to him continuing to contribute. I was really fired up about his play. When the opportunity was available, he jumped at it and did a great job. I’m thrilled about that for him. He looked really good, and he was running all over the place, all over the field. If we can keep him available for those kinds of opportunities, he’s going to continue to show like that… I’m really excited to see him play again this weekend.”

The Seahawks Have Not Met With Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

The Seahawks continue to be linked to defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, but so far the defensive lineman has not been in for a visit. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in Week 3 that Harrison was expected to visit the Seahawks this week. According to Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith, the Seahawks still have an interest in Harrison but have had to focus on other positions given the number of recent injuries.

“The Seahawks will be back at practice tomorrow, so there’s a chance – if Harrison has passed COVID protocols – he could visit/sign tomorrow,” Smith explained on Twitter. “My understanding is team still has interest, but injuries at other positions may have altered plans for now.”

