Seahawks Starter Carted Off Field With Injury vs Bears

The Seattle Seahawks were hoping to get some good reps and keep everyone healthy in their second preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, one key starter on the offense could be out for the foreseeable future.

During the second quarter against the Bears on Thursday, starting offensive guard Damien Lewis suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. At the end of the play, his Seahawks teammates immediately began calling for the trainers to tend to him.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson shared that it appeared Lewis was injured when Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson rolled up on him while trying to tackle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas.

Looking back at the replay, looked like Damien Lewis got accidentally rolled up on from behind by Bears DL Angelo Blackson as Blackson was tackling DeeJay Dallas. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 19, 2022

Lewis was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury and was carted off of the field. It’s unclear how serious the injury is, but the initial reaction from his teammates suggests that the injury could keep the starting offensive guard out for a significant amount of time.

Who is Seahawks OL Damien Lewis?

He may not be the biggest star on the Seahawks roster, but Lewis has been a key contributor to Seattle’s offense for the past couple of seasons.

After playing at Northwest Mississippi Community College, Lewis was one of the top JUCO recruits and the second-ranked JUCO guard in the country in 2018. Teams including Ole Miss, West Virginia, and South Carolina were interested in bringing Lewis in, but the LSU Tigers were ultimately the team to earn his commitment.

Lewis ended up being a two-year starter at right guard for the Tigers. By the end of his college career, Lewis was part of LSU’s electric offense with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire that helped bring LSU a national title. Lewis was named a second-team All-SEC selection and was one of the winners of the Joe Moore Award going to the best offensive line unit in the nation.

With a solid college resume and good size at 6’2″ and 327 pounds, Lewis was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. Since being drafted, Lewis has started and played in 29 games and has been a key presence in the interior of Seattle’s offensive line.

The Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll are hopeful that Lewis can return from his ankle injury and continue to play at a high level.

Latest Buzz From Seahawks Training Camp

A serious injury to Lewis would be a huge loss for the Seahawks, but it’s not the only news that’s happened in the past week from the team’s preseason.

One of the biggest pieces of news from the week was that Drew Lock was announced the starter for Thursday’s game against the Bears. However, the QB competition took a dramatic turn when Lock tested positive for COVID-19 immediately after being named the starter.

It’s a big lost opportunity for Lock to prove himself, but he’ll still have some time before Week 1 against the Denver Broncos to try and win the starting job.

The Seahawks are also now without one of their promising rookies in running back Kenneth Walker III. The second-round pick is out with a hernia that required surgery, but the team is still hopeful that Walker can be ready for Week 1.

Staying healthy will be one of Seattle’s biggest challenges heading into Week 1, but fans are hoping that there are no more serious injuries before they face their former quarterback in Russell Wilson.