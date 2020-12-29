Seahawks Release Former All-Pro

Just a day after news broke that Damon “Snacks” Harrison wanted his release, the Seattle Seahawks announced the defensive tackle had been cut. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Harrison asked for his release after being inactive against the Rams in Week 16. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted he “decided to stop playing” but added the team has “got to keep going.”

“He has decided to stop playing,” Carroll told ESPN 710 Seattle, per Seahawks.com. “He’s done playing. I talked to him this morning, he’s in good spirits and all of that, he’s really grateful for the opportunity playing here and he did really well by us, but he’s done. I don’t know what will happen with any other club, but I know he’s got a big family, he’s got a bunch of kids—he’s got seven kids to corral and take care of, and it’s a very trying time and challenging, so he’s just trying to get them back home and safe. It was awesome to have him around. We loved him, and I’m sorry to see him go, but we’ve got to keep going.”

‘Snacks’ Wants to Keep Playing

Harrison’s future remains uncertain but the defensive tackle admitted on Twitter that he wants to keep playing. He added that he does not plan on going through the waiver process and the ongoing pandemic makes things complicated to find a new landing spot this season.

“What’s next for me? I’m not sure, I have to make sure my family is good before I do anything,” Harrison noted on Twitter. “They are my 1st priority. I’d like to keep playing but with Covid and other logistics it’s tough to just pack up and immediately leave. I’ll keep y’all posted!”

The Seahawks appeared to favor Bryan Mone over Harrison, and the veteran defensive lineman did not want to remain with the team if he was not going to see significant snaps. Mone was activated after being on the injured list and played over Harrison against the Rams.

“Seahawks DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison asked for his release after learning he’d be inactive today against the #Rams, and the team plans to grant it next week, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted. “Seattle loves Snacks and hopes he has a change of heart, but seems his mind is made up. He’d go on waivers.”

