Seahawks Send Strong Message to ‘Snacks’ Harrison

It is becoming increasingly clear that the reason Damon “Snacks” Harrison is on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad is the defensive tackle needs to get into better shape. This is not a surprise given Harrison did not have any formal offseason workouts with an NFL team, or training camp practices to help get into football shape.

Harrison is listed at 350 pounds which in some ways helps his effectiveness as a run stopper in the middle of the defensive line. During his press conference before the bye, Carroll indicated Harrison has “got some work to do” before he can suit up for the Seahawks.

“We really didn’t get a lot done because of the setup for the week,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “We were in walk-thru mode on Wednesday, we didn’t put pads on at all last week, we just did helmets, so we really didn’t get a great look at him. He’s got he’s got some work to do. He’s a big man, and he’s got to get in shape before we can see him at his best.”

There was some hope Harrison could be activated in Week 6 to play against the Vikings, but the Seahawks opted to give him more time to get up to speed. Seahawks general manager John Schneider also noted prior to the Vikings game that Harrison needed to get in better shape.

“Seahawks GM John Schneider on @710ESPNSeattle: •CB Quinton Dunbar was “pretty close” to playing last week but long flight to Miami was a factor in sitting him. •DT Damon Harrison needs some time to get in shape. They’ll see where it goes in a couple weeks (bye is next week),” ESPN’s Brady Henderson explained on Twitter.

‘Snacks’ Told Sports Illustrated That He Planned to Be ‘Lighter Than I’ve Ever Been to Start a Season’

It is unclear if the Seahawks want Harrison to drop some weight before he plays, or if the defensive tackle simply needs to get his stamina to a level where he is ready for games. Prior to signing with the Seahawks, Harrison indicated that he was the lightest he had been at the start of a season, per Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher.

But instead, the 6-3, 350-pound premium run-stopper, a former All-Pro now 31 and planning to “be lighter (in weight) than I’ve ever been to start a season,” set up a visit with the Seattle Seahawks and on Wednesday morning multiple reports have him agreeing with a deal to join Seattle, initially, it appears, as a practice-squadder with the plan to move up to the varsity from there.

Carroll Praised ‘Snacks’ for His ‘Real Special Style’ on the Field

Harrison was spotted in one of the CenturyLink Field suites during the Seahawks-Vikings game. Whether it is Week 7 or later, the Seahawks are clearly hoping to have Harrison available for the team’s stretch run. Given the Seahawks’ strong start, there is not a particular sense of urgency to get Harrison onto the field before he is ready.

“Damon’s been a real force in the league, and he’s got a real special style—he’s so big and so strong and stout in the middle,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “This opportunity to get him now and to get him on the practice squad is to give him a chance to work and get ready and learn what we’re doing and see where he can fit in as soon as possible.”

