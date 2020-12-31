‘Snacks’ Harrison Lands With Super Bowl Contender: Report

It did not take long for former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to find a new home after being released heading into the final week of the regular season. The Packers claimed Harrison off waivers after the Seahawks granted the veteran defensive lineman’s wish for his release.

“According to the transaction wire, former #Seahawks DL Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison was claimed by the Packers,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter.

Prior to news of the Packers’ claim, Harrison noted on Twitter that he is “not doing the waiver thing” even though he wanted to continue playing. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Harrison informed the Packers that he will report to Green Bay despite his earlier tweet.

“However, in response to a tweet that suggested he might actually play for the Packers given that they’re a Super Bowl team and one that was on his list of teams he planned to meet with before he signed with Seattle earlier this season, Harrison responded with a one-word tweet that read: ‘Bingo,'” Henderson explained. “A source told ESPN that Harrison assured the Packers he would report to and play for Green Bay.

Carroll on Snack’s Future: ‘He Has Decided to Stop Playing’

This is the latest twist in a story that has had many turns since NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Harrison requested to be released after being inactive against the Rams in Week 16. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that Harrison is “done playing” making it sound as if the lineman would not play again this season.

“He has decided to stop playing,” Carroll told ESPN 710 Seattle, per Seahawks.com. “He’s done playing. I talked to him this morning, he’s in good spirits and all of that, he’s really grateful for the opportunity playing here and he did really well by us, but he’s done. I don’t know what will happen with any other club, but I know he’s got a big family, he’s got a bunch of kids—he’s got seven kids to corral and take care of, and it’s a very trying time and challenging, so he’s just trying to get them back home and safe. It was awesome to have him around. We loved him, and I’m sorry to see him go, but we’ve got to keep going.”

It is a confusing end to Harrison’s short tenure with the Seahawks as Seattle is also one of the best teams in the NFC. Unless Green Bay is assuring Harrison of significant snaps, it is a perplexing decision by the defensive tackle.

