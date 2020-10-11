‘Snacks’ Harrison Sends Strong Message to Seahawks

If anyone thought Damon “Snacks” Harrison was not motivated, you would be mistaken as the newest Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle posted a strong message on social media. Harrison sent out a hype video on Twitter with highlights of his career interspersed with Seahawks clips. The video started off with a quote from legendary fighter Mike Tyson.

“I know the art of fighting,” Tyson explained. “I know the art of war. That’s all I ever studied. That’s why I am so feared. That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring, because I was an annihilator. That’s all I was born for, and now those days are gone. It’s empty. I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness. …That’s the reason why I am crying, because I’m not that person no more and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a b—- because I don’t want that person to come out, because if he comes out, hell is coming with him.”

Harrison added a short caption while posting the Seahawks hype video emphasizing his desire to be humble.

“#SnacksSZN9 be humble…,” Harrison tweeted.

Here is a look at the video Harrison posted that is sure to have Seahawks fans hungry for “Snacks.”

‘Snacks’ Will Not Make His Seahawks Debut vs. Vikings

Harrison is exercising that humility as he is currently on the Seahawks practice squad. There was some speculation that the former all-pro would make his Seahawks debut this week against the Vikings, but the defensive tackle was not activated for the game.

Instead, the Seahawks opted to promote safety Damrious Randall meaning the soonest Harrison will see the field this season is in Week 7 after the team’s bye. With no training camp, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained the team would have to see what kind of shape Harrison was in before promoting him to the active roster.

“Let me see him on a practice field first, I’ve got to see what he looks like running around,” Carroll noted after the signing, per Seahawks.com. “Learning the defense, he’ll be fine there. He’s really smart football player, that’s not going to be a problem. It’s just how fit he is and all that. He’s a big man, so we got to see what he looks like.”

‘Snacks’ Turned Down an Offer to Join the Buccaneers

The Seahawks were not the only option for Harrison as the defensive tackle had a scheduled visit with the Packers. Harrison did not make it out of Seattle without signing a contract, so the trip to Green Bay never happened. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Harrison also turned down an offer from the Buccaneers after the team lost Vita Vea for the season.

“From @gmfb: The Buccaneers checked to see if DT Damon Harrison wanted to head to Tampa to help them deal with the loss of Vita Vea but Snacks decided to stay with the Seahawks, sources tell me and @TomPelissero,” Garafolo tweeted.

Harrison responded to the report with a simple message to Seahawks fans.

“Got some work to do!! All in!” Harrison posted on Twitter.

