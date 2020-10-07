Seahawks to Sign Former All-Pro Defensive Lineman: Report

Free-agent defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison intends to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The news comes just a day after Harrison visited with the Seahawks. It appears the Seahawks were able to come to terms with Harrison before his planned visit to the Packers on Wednesday, October 7.

“The Seahawks intend to sign veteran DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison to their practice squad, sources say,” Garafolo explained on Twitter. “Problem is the process for adding free agents is in flux so the timeframe for this move is unclear at this point.”

The former all-pro clogs up the middle of the defense and specializes in stopping the run. Harrison gives the Seahawks a bit more depth on the defensive line which has been an area of need. The defensive tackle started 15 games for the Lions last season but was previously undecided about playing in 2020 for family reasons.

‘Snacks’ Will Start Out on the Seahawks Practice Squad Likely as a Result of Testing Procedures

Harrison’s signing is a bit complicated given the COVID-19 protocols, so it is unclear if the defensive tackle will be ready to play in Week 5. Harrison confirmed to NFL Insider Josina Anderson that he is signing with the Seahawks. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta detailed the process for NFL free agents noting that Harrison joining the practice squad is likely tied to the testing procedures.

“Memo teams got last night said free agents now need five days of negative tests before entering building on sixth day,” Condotta tweeted. “So that’s probably why he’s a PS signee for now.”

‘Snacks’ Promised His Next Team Will Get the ‘Best Version’ of His Talents

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Harrison admitted he had previously targetted the Cowboys since he lives in the Dallas area with his growing family. Regardless, the defensive tackle promised his next team would get the “best version” on the field.

“Oh, me on the Cowboys, I would’ve been a hero back in New Iberia – that’s Cowboys Country – and here in my (DFW) neighborhood as well,” Harrison told Sports Illustrated. “I just know wherever I end up with get the best version of me.”

Pete Carroll Has Been a Big Fan of ‘Snacks’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has praised Harrison’s abilities throughout his NFL career. Prior to a 2018 matchup with the Lions, Carroll described Harrison as a “big-timer for a long time.”

“‘Snacks’ has been a big-timer for a long time,” Carroll told the Detroit Free Press. “We caught him back in the Jets days when he kind of was unheralded and he kind of came to the surface as a playmaker. And of course he went to the Giants and he carries his own there. He’s a good football player, big presence. Really good in the run game, disruptive in pass rush, too, so it’s a great get for them.”

The Seahawks defense has struggled throughout the season but is coming off its best performance of 2020 in the team’s win over the Dolphins. The Seahawks rank in the bottom third of NFL teams allowing more than 27 points per game. It will be interesting to see how soon Harrison can contribute given he did not have a training camp. Harrison admitted to Sports Illustrated that he is lighter than his normal playing weight.

