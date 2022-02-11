Senior Bowl Executive Director Compares Dee Eskridge to All-Pro Rival WR

T

he Seattle Seahawks arguably haven’t had an excellent draft class in several years. In 2021, the problem was lack of draft picks.

Because of a series of trades, including the Jamal Adams deal from July 2020 that sent two first-round choices and a 2021 third-round pick to the New York Jets, the Seahawks only made three draft choices in 2021.

Then injuries held back two of those three draft picks from making significant impacts as rookies.

But despite a disappointing first season from the Seahawks’ 2021 draft class, former Seahawks scout and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy is still high on the class. He even went as far as to compare second-round pick Dee Eskridge to 2021 All-Pro San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Jim Nagy Calls Dee Eskridge ‘Explosive’

Eskridge suffered a concussion on his second rushing attempt during his NFL debut in Week 1. That injury sidelined him for eight weeks, severely stunting his development.

But Eskridge showed his talent in small spurts upon returning. He caught three passes of 10-plus yards in the last nine games and reeled in a 7-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Against the Detroit Lions in Week 17, he recorded a 30-yard run.

Eskridge doesn’t have the same body type as Samuel, but with the amount of success the 49ers experienced this season getting the ball into their top playmakers’ hands as much as possible, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Eskridge takes on a similar role in the Seahawks offense next season.

“Just looking at [Eskridge], he’s going to bring that offense an explosive element,” Nagy said while appearing on Jake and Stacy on 710 ESPN Seattle. “I think he’s the guy you can hand it [off] to. I mean, everyone’s kind of looking for the next Deebo [Samuel].

“He’s not as strong as Deebo, not as sturdy as Deebo, but he is a guy that you can be creative with. He’s got that kind of explosive playmaking ability. So I think it’s just a matter of Dee getting healthy.”

Samuel finished third in the NFL with 1,770 yards from scrimmage. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards, averaging a league-high 18.2 yards per catch, and then rushed 59 times for 365 yards. His 6.2 yards per carry average was one of the best among players with at least 50 carries last season.

Dee Eskridge the Missing Piece to an Elite Seahawks Offense?

The Seattle offensive line still needs to be fixed, and the team’s 2021 leading rusher Rashaad Penny is an unrestricted free agent. But if the Seahawks are able to re-sign Penny and make at least some improvements along the offensive line, the offense has a chance to take the next step.

Even if the offensive line isn’t any better and Penny departs, Eskridge can solidify wide receiver for the Seahawks.

Wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf each had more than 72 catches while combining for 2,100-plus receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021.

With that kind of production from the team’s top two receivers, the Seahawks don’t need Eskridge to touch the ball more than eight times per game as Samuel did. But Eskridge can add an extra element and bring a similar dual-threat ability to the table.

In four seasons at Western Michigan, Eskridge posted 121 receptions, 2,244 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 116 yards, averaging 9.7 yards per carry with 12 attempts.