Seahawks Attempted to Trade For Starting Receiver: Report

The Seattle Seahawks may have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but general manager John Schneider was reportedly looking to add some additional talent at the position.

SNYtv NFL reporter Connor Hughes tweeted shortly after final roster cuts that multiple teams including the Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Dallas Cowboys had called the New York Jets about a potential trade for wide receiver Denzel Mims.

However, the Jets were seeking a fourth-round pick in return for Mims. Since none of those teams were interested in giving out that kind of draft capital, the Jets decided to keep the 24-year-old wide receiver on their roster instead.

Along with their two star receivers, the Seahawks kept Dee Eskridge, Penny Hart, Dareke Young, and Marquise Goodwin on their final 53-man roster. It’s unclear if trading for Mims would have jeopardized a roster spot for any of those remaining wide receivers, but the former Baylor standout would have been an intriguing addition to the position group.

Who is Denzel Mims?

He may not be the biggest name at wide receiver in the NFL, but coming into the league, Mims was one of the most intriguing draft prospects at the position.

Mims was a tall, long receiver recruit out of Daingerfield High School in Texas. He was a 4-star recruit and a top-50 player in the state of Texas with offers to programs like Texas Tech and Tulsa, but little interest from the powerhouse programs in the FBS.

Baylor ultimately ended up landing Mims’ commitment, and he was a consistent player for the Bears. He played in 11 of 13 games as a true freshman before coming a full-time starter as a sophomore. He finished his college career with 186 receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns.

After turning heads at the Senior Bowl, Mims saw his draft stock explode, and continued to improve his stock at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Coming in at 6’3″ and 207 pounds, Mims was in the 93rd percentile for wide receivers in arm length, 90th in 40-yard dash, 93rd in broad jump, and 91st in the three-cone drill according to Mockdraftable.

The New York Jets ended up taking Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the third-year receiver has yet to have a breakout year. In his first two seasons, Mims has caught just 31 passes for 490 yards without recording a touchdown.

Mims has expressed his frustrations with his situation in New York, but for the time being, it looks like he’s staying with the Jets.

Who Will Step Up at WR for the Seahawks?

Metcalf and Lockett are expected to be the top two playmakers in Seattle’s offense, especially with Metcalf signing a record-breaking contract extension, but there will still be an opportunity for one of these younger players to have an impact.

Dee Eskridge will be one of the favorites to be the third receiver in Seattle. Primarily a slot receiver, Eskridge was a second-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2021. He missed over a month of last season on injured reserve, but caught 10 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. With established veterans like Freddie Swain no longer on the roster, Eskridge will have a bigger opportunity to make plays in his second year.

Marquise Goodwin is the other remaining receiver likely to get a respectable workload barring any injuries. The 31-year-old speedster was a big-play weapon for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers back in the day, and although he’s lost a step, he can still take the top off of a defense every now and then.

There are bigger questions at the quarterback position, but the Seahawks could still look to add some competition in the receiver room during the 2022 season.