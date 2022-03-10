Seattle Planning Blockbuster Move for Elite QB, Says Ex-Seahawks Star

Richard Sherman is on a hot streak when it comes to Seattle Seahawks predictions, and the former Pro Bowl corner is looking into his crystal ball one more time. The former Legion of Boom star predicted that the Seahawks would both trade Russell Wilson and release Bobby Wagner weeks before the team shook up the NFL by doing exactly that.

After the Wilson trade, Wagner called Sherman a “prophet” in a viral tweet. Now, Sherman is making another forecast about what his former franchise will do at quarterback. For those worried the Seahawks will start Drew Lock or Geno Smith, Sherman is here to quiet your fears. The corner believes the Seahawks have their sights set on something bigger: a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.

“The trade pieces they receive make me more curious than anything,” the veteran corner explained during “The Richard Sherman Podcast” on March 8. “Because everybody’s like, ‘Oh, are they gonna put Geno [Smith] out there? Are they gonna put Drew Lock out there?’ No they’re not, they’re not [starting Lock or Smith]. Not on purpose, they’re setting themselves up to be in the sweepstakes for Deshaun Watson. I think that these pieces that they’re putting together are the pieces that they’re going to need to work with the Houston Texans to get Deshaun Watson.

“I think that Pete will assume the best and think that Deshaun’s legal issues will get resolved in the near future before the draft. And they can make a trade with the Houston Texans using some of the pieces, not all of them, some of the pieces that they just got for Russell Wilson.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

There Is a Growing Buzz That the Seahawks Have an Interest in Trading for Watson





Play



Reacting to the Russell Wilson Trade, Aaron Rodgers' Contract | Richard Sherman Podcast | PFF Star NFL cornerback Richard Sherman and friend Mitch Eisenstein react to the news that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos and is no longer a Seattle Seahawk. Richard gives his thoughts on Russell's legacy, the Seahawks' future, what it means for the Broncos, and Aaron Rodgers' return to Green Bay. SUPERDRAFT: Download… 2022-03-09T01:10:03Z

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported the Seahawks are one of potentially ten teams who are interested in Watson. Wilson noted that the Seahawks are “expected to explore trade scenarios” for the star quarterback.

“Now that the Seattle Seahawks have traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they’ve created a huge void at the most important position in the NFL,” Wilson detailed on March 9. “The Seahawks, if they’re going to be a contender, can’t rely on former Broncos second-round draft pick Drew Lock as the answer under center.

“The Seahawks are interested in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Seattle is expected to explore trade scenarios for the three-time Pro Bowl passer, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.”

What Would the Seahawks Have to Trade for Watson?





Play



Tom Pelissero – “All Options on the Table” for Seahawks at QB Including Watson | The Rich Eisen Show NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero tells Rich Eisen what the Seattle Seahawks’ options at quarterback are including a possible trade for embattled Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Watch the Rich Eisen Show, an Emmy-nominated sports talk show, streaming live on NBC's Peacock, Audacy, and SiriusXM Ch. 85 Monday through Friday, noon–3 PM ET. Showcasing Rich Eisen’s… 2022-03-10T01:30:01Z

Depending on the legal findings, Watson’s trade value could be as much, if not more expensive than the Wilson trade for two key reasons. Watson is under contract for another four years with his highest salary being $35 million (2022) which is admittedly a lot of money. Yet, Aaron Rodgers is closing in on a new deal that is likely to give him a $50 million salary, which means the price for a starting NFL quarterback is about to rise. At 26 years old, Watson is also significantly younger than the 33-year-old now-Broncos quarterback.

Houston Chronicle’s Matt Young noted that the Texans have been seeking three first-round picks along with three second-round picks in a deal for Watson. Over the last year, the Seahawks were expected to land three first rounders if they traded Wilson, a price which the team did not end up receiving.

“That’s good new for the Texans, who reportedly have been seeking three first-round picks and some combination of three second- or third-round picks or young players who could make an impact for years to come,” Young wrote on March 8. “The Seahawks nearly got that – a first-round pick shy but Fant was the 20th overall pick just three years ago – for Wilson, who is much more accomplished than Watson.”

Are the Seahawks Willing to Face Backlash Over Watson?





Play



Grand jury set to hear Deshaun Watson evidence on Friday | Pro Football Talk | NBC Sports A grand jury is set to hear evidence in the Deshaun Watson case, and Mike Florio breaks down what it all means for the QB and the teams that are interested in him. #NBCSports #ProFootballTalk #DeshaunWatson » Subscribe to NBC Sports: youtube.com/nbcsports?sub_confirmation=1 » Watch Pro Football Talk live on Peacock weekdays 7a-9a: bit.ly/2JpZZpo » Get… 2022-03-09T19:30:03Z

It is not just Sherman creating a hypothetical scenario as multiple NFL insiders have reported the Seahawks are a team to watch for Watson. It is a bit surprising given Watson is dealing with 22 civil cases alleging sexual misconduct. The Harris County district attorney’s office is set to have a grand jury hearing on Friday, March 11 which could provide greater clarity on Watson’s future.

Not only is Watson facing legal ramifications, but the NFL could opt to levy a hefty suspension depending on how the legal cases shake out. The Seahawks would face a tall task of selling a fanbase on transitioning from Russell Wilson to Watson simply in terms of off-field perception.