DK Metcalf Rumors: Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Trade to NFC Team

With superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf not reporting to mandatory minicamp for the Seattle Seahawks, trade rumors have picked up once again for the 24-year-old playmaker.

One trade proposal from Robert Schmitz with Windy City Gridiron stirred plenty of debate between fans online. Schmitz suggested that the Chicago Bears offer their 2023 first-round pick in exchange for the star wideout, giving second-year quarterback Justin Fields a true No. 1 receiver while allowing the Seahawks to avoid paying Metcalf a huge contract extension.

DK Metcalf to Chicago for their 2023 1st round pick.#Seahawks get: Potential Top-10, likely Top-16 1st round pick. Don’t have to pay DK’s extension.#Bears get: WR1 that pairs beautifully with Fields without giving up more than 1 draft pick. Who says no? — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) June 13, 2022

The replies to the tweet and trade proposal were all over the place, with most fans on both sides being against the possible trade. The Seahawks would be losing one of their most talented players in exchange for a single draft pick, while the Bears would be giving up a premium pick during a rebuild phase in exchange for paying huge money to a receiver.

Are the Seahawks Looking to Trade DK Metcalf?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said back in March that he couldn’t imagine the team playing in 2022 without Metcalf. That hasn’t stopped the trade rumors from piling up, however, especially with Metcalf’s absence at minicamp as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Although a trade is considered unlikely by NFL insiders including NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, even he admitted that a trade isn’t impossible when making an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

"I would be surprised if DK Metcalf ends up somewhere else but it's not impossible" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Zq1TPs550o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 13, 2022

During a segment on “The Rich Eisen Show”, host Rich Eisen suggested that the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones should make a run at Metcalf. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason and could use another weapon to play alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Given his incredible production and age, Metcalf is one of the biggest names mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. Unless a deal gets done with the Seahawks, then plenty of NFL teams are likely going to continue making calls about the availability of the 24-year-old receiver.

Will the Seahawks Get a Deal Done with DK Metcalf?

Metcalf is still waiting for a contract extension after being severely underpaid on his rookie deal, earning just over $4.5 million over the course of the four-year deal. Given his incredible playmaking, Metcalf should earn a contract similar to those handed out to the league’s top receivers this offseason, including Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and A.J. Brown.

Head coach Pete Carroll addressed reporters after Metcalf’s absence at mandatory minicamp, stating that he was expecting an extension to get done.

“These are crucial weeks to get [a contract extension] done and we’ll see what happens and hope that we can work something out,” Carroll told reporters. “[We’ve] really intend to get that done.”

Even Metcalf himself indicated that he’s optimistic about getting a contract extension completed before the start of the season. Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay,” Metcalf stated that he was expecting a deal to get done that would keep him in Seattle for the next couple of years.

There’s still time for an extension to get worked out, but trade rumors won’t slow down until a deal finally gets done.