DK Metcalf Sends Message on Future Seahawks Starting QB

DK Metcalf did not offer a prediction on who will be the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback, but the wide receiver left some bread crumbs on what will lead to either Geno Smith or Drew Lock being named the QB1. Metcalf spoke with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge during the Seahawks preseason matchup against the Bears on August 18, 2022.

“I think it’s going to be a fun battle, from my perspective, because they’re both two different quarterbacks in their own special way,” Metcalf explained. “So, whichever one gels with me and Tyler [Lockett] I think the most is probably going to win the quarterback battle.”

Metcalf was asked in a follow-up question whether either Smith or Lock had an early lead in developing this needed chemistry. The Seahawks star receiver smiled and remained non-committal noting it has been a “50-50 race” between the two quarterbacks.

“Nah, I think it’s a 50-50 race right now, if you ask me,” Metcalf added. “I don’t need to make that decision.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Carroll on Lock: ‘He’s Really Sick. …It Hit Him Pretty Hard’

Lock was scheduled to start against the Bears for the first time during the preseason before the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. Smith started his second straight game, while Jacob Eason played the entire second half. The veteran quarterback mostly struggled going 10-of-18 with his throws for 112 yards while failing to lead the Seahawks on a scoring drive during the first half.

It is unclear if Lock will be ready to play in the Seahawks preseason finale against the Cowboys on Friday, August 26. Carroll admitted that COVID “hit him pretty hard,” which calls into question whether Lock will be able to make a start during the preseason.

“He’s really sick, yeah, he was sick, well that was of, I think it was this morning or something I talked to him,” Carroll explained during his August 18 postgame press conference. “It hit him pretty hard. …No, I don’t think he’s even tested [to try to get a negative test]. There’s no reason for him to test at this point.”

Metcalf Joked That He Is on ‘Bad Terms’ With Carroll

Play

DK Metcalf says he’s ‘MAD’ at Pete Carroll 🤬 (Bears vs Seahawks highlights) #nfl #seattleseahawks #chicagobears 2022-08-19T02:00:16Z

Metcalf worked out with both Smith and Lock during the offseason, but the longtime Seattle backup has received the majority of first-team reps throughout training camp. The Seattle playmaker admitted he was frustrated with Carroll for only allowing him to participate in three plays against Chicago.

“Well, Pete told me I had three plays and took me out after three plays, and I was just getting warm, so,” Metcalf said with a smile. “I wanted to go back out there and finish the game or just at least finish the quarter, but he didn’t let me. So, me and him are kind of on bad terms right now.”

After the Russell Wilson trade, Metcalf consistently expressed confidence throughout the offseason in Lock and Smith as the team’s next quarterback. During a May 2 interview on the “Club Shay Shay’ podcast, Metcalf emphasized, “I got my chips on Geno and Drew Lock right now.”

“I’m not gonna say I’ma stress over [it], but I got my chips on Geno [Smith] and Drew Lock right now,” Metcalf remarked. “I think Drew Lock was in a situation to where he was forced to do a lot at a young age and the the environment really didn’t suit him the best. And I think him being in Seattle with Pete [Carroll] in a positive environment is going to help him get his confidence back.

“In Geno, last year with a shortened playbook and not being out there with us with training camp, getting those first-team reps and him stepping in, I think he did a pretty good job. And so, I’m just excited for what the future holds.”