Super Bowl Champion Predicts Massive Payday for DK Metcalf

Superstar Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie deal. While there were plenty of trade rumors surrounding Metcalf this offseason, national media members are beginning to shift their tone towards the 24-year-old staying in Seattle for the long haul.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Super Bowl champion, and NFL Network analyst James Jones offered his thoughts on Metcalf’s future with the Seahawks shortly after draft weekend. Not only did Jones think that the star receiver would stay in Seattle, but he also believed that Metcalf would become the highest-paid receiver in the league.

“We know it’s coming,” Jones said on NFL Network. “DK Metcalf is going to be the highest-paid receiver in the National Football League whether we like it or not…Strictly because he’s the next one. He’s the next big-time receiver to enter into his [final year] of his contract and get an extension, so he will see plus-$25 million per year.”

The wide receiver market has been chaotic this offseason with A.J. Brown and Davante Adams being traded in the middle of contract disputes, while Deebo Samuel is also asking out with the San Francisco 49ers reportedly turning down trade offers according to Matt Barrows from The Athletic. Metcalf could be one of the few star receivers to actually receive a contract extension from his own team this offseason.

DK Metcalf Addresses Future in Seattle

With the 2022 NFL Draft come and gone without a trade involving Metcalf, the Seahawks receiver went on Club Shay Shay to talk about his future with the franchise. Fortunately for Seahawks fans, the comments couldn’t have been more optimistic.

“It’s all smiles right now,” Metcalf said when asked about his contract extension negotiations. “It’s just a matter of when. I can’t stress over it, can’t think about it too much, because I’m gonna drive myself crazy. So I’ve been just enjoying this offseason, enjoying life, taking it a day at a time. I know it might sound cliché, but that’s really how I’m living right now.”

“I will say that we’re going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years.”

How Much Could DK Metcalf Make?

Wide receivers are making jaw-dropping money right now, so if Metcalf is going to potentially become the highest-paid player at his position ever, then the price tag is going to need to be massive.

According to Spotrac, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has the highest average annual salary at $30 million per year over the next four years. However, it’s Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders who is the highest-paid wideout in NFL history, signing a five-year deal worth $141.25 million after being traded by the Packers.

Given those deals, Metcalf can at least expect around $25 million per year on his upcoming contract extension. He’ll need a bit more to become the NFL’s highest-paid receiver like Jones believes he will be, but that’s certainly a possibility given how dominant Metcalf has been over the first three years of his NFL career.