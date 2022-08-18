Seahawks Get ‘A’ Grade for ‘Smart’ Offseason Move

The Seattle Seahawks had one of their busiest offseasons in recent memory, and while the team will no longer have Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner on the roster, general manager John Schneider is getting credit for making at least one major move.

Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report gave out their grades for the biggest recent moves from around the NFL, including the Arizona Cardinals extending Kyler Murray and the Jets signing former Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown. Knox also discussed the Seahawks extending superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf, giving the move an “A” grade.

“This was a smart move by the Seahawks, who traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason,” Knox said. “At some point, they’ll find their quarterback of the future. With all due respect to Drew Lock and Geno Smith, that player probably isn’t on the current roster. When they do, they’ll have a top-notch pass-catcher already in place.”

Metcalf will be staying in Seattle for the foreseeable future after signing his record-breaking extension. Once the team finds a long-term answer at quarterback, the Seahawks could have one of the more formidable offenses in football.

How DK Metcalf Became One of the NFL’s Highest-Paid WRs

Despite being one of the most athletically impressive wide receivers to come into the NFL, Metcalf wasn’t a consensus pick to become a star. However, it didn’t take long for the 24-year-old to establish himself as one of the most dominant wideouts in the league.

Foot and neck injuries in college kept Metcalf from seeing much of the field, but at 6’3″ and 228 pounds coming out of college, the Ole Miss prospect generated plenty of buzz with his impressive athleticism. Despite his explosiveness, some concerns were raised about his lateral agility after posting a 3-cone drill time of just 7.38 seconds, which put him in just the third percentile among WR prospects over the years.

Poor agility testing, along with his college injury history, had Metcalf fall all the way to the end of the second round, where the Seahawks ended up getting one of the biggest steals of the draft.

In three seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf has consistently dominated opponents. He’s caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns already in his NFL career, earning a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro selection along the way in 2020.

Despite all of that success, Metcalf has made less than $3.5 million in the NFL under his rookie deal. Now, the Seahawks are rewarding Metcalf and paying him at market value with his $72 million extension.

Latest Seahawks Training Camp Buzz

Metcalf’s extension was announced at the very beginning of training camp, but plenty of other things have happened over the last couple weeks as the Seahawks prepare for Week 1.

Seattle’s QB competition took a dramatic turn heading into their second preseason game. Shortly after head coach Pete Carroll announced that Drew Lock would start against the Chicago Bears, the team announced that Lock would actually miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Seahawks are also dealing with an unexpected injury that could put one of their star rookies at risk of missing Week 1. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is out indefinitely with a hernia injury that required surgery, although the team is still optimistic that he’ll be able to play in Week 1.

With just a few weeks remaining until Week 1, the Seahawks are handling adversity as best as they can to try and prepare for the start of the 2022 season.