DK Metcalf Shockingly Showboats to Cost Seahawks TD vs. Cowboys [WATCH]

DK Metcalf would like to have this play back as the wide receiver cost the Seattle Seahawks a 63-yard touchdown after a brilliant throw by Russell Wilson against the Dallas Cowboys. Metcalf beat Trevon Diggs on a deep pass but for some reason slowed down as he approached the goal line as the Cowboys corner tapped the football into the end zone to create a turnover. Here is a look at the surprising move from Metcalf that took six points off the scoreboard.

DK Metcalf caught from behind smh. Guy need’s to learn to run straight and true pic.twitter.com/lH9HupEG7y — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 27, 2020

The would-be touchdown would have put the Seahawks up 16-9 with the extra point. Fox analyst Troy Aikman was surprised by the uncharacteristic play from Metcalf describing it as an “inexcusable” mistake.

“You don’t see that from this guy,” Aikman said on the broadcast. “He’s one of these guys who never lets up. He’s full-speed all game long.”

Carroll on Metcalf: ‘He Had an Incredible Offseason’

Metcalf has emerged as one of the best young NFL receivers and is giving Tyler Lockett a run to be the Seahawks top receiver. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spent training camp praising Metcalf’s progression.

“He’s going to be better this year,” Carroll said prior to the season, per Seahawks.com. “He had an incredible offseason. He spent, I don’t know, at least a month with Russell (Wilson) working out, they found a way to do it, and they had a phenomenal summer in that regard. What gives him a chance to be a really exciting player is his mentality. He knows exactly who he is, he knows where he’s come from, he knows what it’s all about. He’s not going to let anybody get in the way of him being all he can be, and that’s all we could ever ask for.



Wilson Approached Metcalf on the Sideline After the Play

The play surely frustrated Wilson, but the Seahawks quarterback took the mistake in stride. Wilson was shown giving Metcalf a high-five on the sideline likely encouraging the wide receiver to put the play behind him. Wilson spent a good portion of the offseason working with Metcalf in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. During training camp, Metcalf recounted the best advice he received from Wilson since he arrived in Seattle.

“Nothing is going to be handed to you,” Metcalf told The News Tribune. “If you want to be great you have to go get it.”

Given Wilson’s connection with Metcalf, it is no surprise that the Seahawks quarterback went back to the wide receiver on the team’s next offensive drive against the Cowboys. It will be worth watching to see how Metcalf responds to the error. After Metcalf shined against top-corner Stephon Gilmore in Week 2, Wilson praised what he has seen from the receiver.

“I think that since the moment DK got here he’s always been passionate about the game always been tough as nails, always been focused on being the aggressor and owning his space as a player,” Wilson said, per Seahawks.com. “Also I think also in the passing game he wants the opportunity, he wants to be great, he wants to be the best in the world at what he does. I think that we got some of the top receivers in the game with Tyler and DK and honestly they need more respect in terms of just what they have been able to do consistently and over and over again.”

