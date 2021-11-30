DK Metcalf’s Lack of Use Underscores Offensive Struggles

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Washington Football Team 17-15 on Monday, November 29, dropping their record to 3-8. The entire offense struggled, but DK Metcalf‘s overall lack of targets underscored the issues that have plagued the team.

The record-setting receiver went the entire first half without a target from Russell Wilson while Tyler Lockett caught three passes for 96 yards in the same timespan. Metcalf remained without a target until late in the third quarter. Wilson threw a pass down the left sideline toward Metcalf on second-and-four, but the ball was uncatchable out of bounds.

Wilson targeted Metcalf two more times early in the fourth quarter, but his passes fell incomplete. One was a deep shot down the left sideline that the defensive back easily knocked away and the other was a short pass in the middle of the field.

Metcalf finally caught his first pass of the night with 62 seconds remaining in the game. Wilson targeted the big receiver for the fourth time down the left sideline and finally connected for a crucial first down that led to a Freddie Swain touchdown. Though Metcalf ultimately ended his night with the lone catch for 13 yards on four targets.

Metcalf Has Fewer Targets Than Several Surprising Names

DK Metcalf has been targeted 72 times this season (34th in the NFL). He was not targeted once in the first half of this MNF game. Notable players with more targets this season:

• Tyler Lockett

• Mike Gesicki

• Marvin Jones Jr.

• Hunter Renfrow

• Cole Beasley pic.twitter.com/whFUxZtRJj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2021

CBS Sports provided a stunning update midway through the November 29 game. The outlet reported that Metcalf only had 72 targets on the season. This number ranked 34th in the NFL.

CBS Sports also noted that Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow (82), Bills receiver Cole Beasley (79), and Jaguars receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (79) all have more targets than Metcalf. What the outlet didn’t mention is that there are several other surprising names achieving more success in 2021.

Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts finished Week 12 with 75 targets on the season. This number placed him above Metcalf, along with Lions tight end TJ Hockenson (76 targets). CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys receiver who has only appeared in 10 games due to a concussion, also ranked ahead of Metcalf with 77 targets.

Metcalf’s four targets only moved him up one spot on the list. He passed Pitts and tied Hockenson with 76 total targets on the season.

Twitter Began Discussing Metcalf’s Future in Seattle

With the Seahawks struggling on offense once again, discussions began taking place on Twitter. Many focused on Metcalf’s future with the Seahawks and whether the team should trade him.

There were several fans of the team that expressed anger about the offense, calling the lack of targets “disrespectful.” Though fans of other teams weighed in and expressed a desire to have the big target on their respective teams.

Eliot Shorr-Parks, a reporter for WIP-FM in Philadelphia, also weighed in on social media during the game. He didn’t call for a trade but discussed a scenario in which Seattle opted to move Metcalf instead of paying him.

“If the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson and blow it up, wonder if they trade DK Metcalf instead of pay him the big money he is going to get soon,” Shorr-Parks tweeted on November 29. “And if they trade him, wonder what GM would have the need, resources and motivation to make a deal for him? [Eagles].”

If the Seahawks ever decided to make this move, they would have to wait until the offseason. The trade deadline has passed, and teams can’t make any of these moves until the new league year begins. For now, there will only be further discussions as the Seahawks finish out a disappointing season.

