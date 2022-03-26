Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Sends Viral Message on Trade Rumors

Despite being recruited by Kansas City Chiefs fans, Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf is not feeling a move to the AFC West. Metcalf was linked to the Chiefs after Kansas City traded away speedy wideout Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.

“The door is open in kc!👀👀,” Twitter user TaggingaChiefs4 said to Metcalf.

The Seahawks receiver gave a perfect response to the Kansas City recruitment.

“Better close it, heard it get cold at night 😂,” Metcalf said retweeting the Chiefs fan’s message on March 23, 2022.

Metcalf’s tweet has already received more than 90,000 likes and 7,000 retweets. Looks like Patrick Mahomes is going to have to look elsewhere to replace Hill.

Lock on DK-Chiefs Rumors: ‘It’s Real Cold’

Metcalf has already developed a great Twitter relationship with new Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock. The newest Seattle signal caller attempted to warn Metcalf about the Kansas City winters.

“Yeah DK… it’s real cold!!🥶 @dkm14,” Lock tweeted on March 24.

After the Seahawks acquired Lock as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson deal, Metcalf defended the quarterback amid some backlash from Seattle fans. The star Seahawks receiver took to Twitter to quiet the “Drew Lock slander.”

“Let’s chill on the Drew Lock slander,” Metcalf said on March 17.

The Metcalf rumors started heating up for a few reasons, namely the price for star receivers has gone up. Davante Adams just signed a five-year, $140 million contract after being traded to the Raiders, giving him an average annual salary of $28 million. Less than a week later, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins after failing to reach an agreement on an extension. Hill signed a four-year, $120 million new deal with an average annual salary $30 million.

All this means that Metcalf is headed for a big payday but the question is whether it will be with the Seahawks. Metcalf is going into the final year of his rookie contract that will pay him a $3.98 million salary in 2022. The Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz does not see the Seahawks trading Metcalf this offseason.

“I don’t know where, how or why these DK Metcalf to KC rumors started, but that’s insane to me,” Schultz explained on Twitter on March 23. “Generational player and and a true building block for the Seahawks. Guy’s gonna be one of the all-time greats!!!”

Metcalf Is Slated to Be a Free Agent in 2023

As The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell pointed out, the salary for all NFL positions is about to be on the rise thanks to the league’s new media deals which will increase the salary cap. This may prompt the Seahawks to be willing to spend more money to retain Metcalf.

“Here’s the thing on DK Metcalf contract cost skyrocketing on Seahawks: So is the salary cap,” Bell tweeted on March 24. “Next year, 1st yr of a Metcalf deal, NFL’s new media-rights deals could pump the cap to $225M+. The corresponding rises in costs & cap mean what’s “shocking” now will be less so next year.”