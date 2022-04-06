Seahawks Make Decision on Proposed Blockbuster Trade: Report

There has been plenty of buzz about the Seattle Seahawks potentially trading DK Metcalf, but the team if making it clear they are not holding a fire sale with the remaining stars on their roster. According to 94 WIP Philadelphia’s Howard Eskin, the Seahawks turned down the Jets’ potential offer of the No. 10 pick for Metcalf adding that teams “can’t even make an offer right now.”

“The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the fist round,” Eskin noted on April 5, 2022. “I’ve been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about DK Metcalf (they said) ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer. They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.”

There is a touch of irony here in that the No. 10 pick was originally the Seahawks but is now the Jets as part of the Jamal Adams trade from 2020. Even if the Seahawks consider dealing Metcalf, Seattle would likely be looking for multiple first-round selections as part of the trade.

Metcalf Attempted to Quiet Trade Rumors

DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown aren’t going anywhere. Seriously, don’t buy into the narrative‼️#Seahawks and #Titans know they have to extend these franchise cornerstone, superstar WRs. 💫💫 🎥: @TheGameDayNFL pic.twitter.com/mApZihTIhf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 5, 2022

Metcalf is not having any of the trade rumors as the star wideout took to Twitter to make his thoughts clear. The Seahawks star receiver quote tweeted a report that noted teams are calling the Seahawks about Metcalf’s availability.

“Haven’t heard anything, per @dkm14,” Metcalf tweeted on April 4.

Metcalf Is Slated to Be a Free Agent in 2023

Metcalf is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and is slated to land a lucrative new deal, whether from the Seahawks or elsewhere. Unless Metcalf signs a contract extension this offseason, the playmaker would be a free agent in 2023.

The Seahawks would have the franchise tag to use at their disposal to keep Metcalf in Seattle for 2023, but general manager John Schneider has typically been hesitant to use this as a solution. During the NFL owner’s meetings, Schneider admitted the rising wide receiver market has taken the team by surprise.

“I was talking to my buddies about it the other night and we were like, ‘Holy s***, man,’” Schneider told The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “It is what it is now, right? This is the market. We’ll get to that when we get to it. There is a bit of ‘Whoa,’ then you have to figure out, ‘OK, where’s the cap going? What is it going to look like? How do you build your team?’ We do that every day.”

NFL Teams Are ‘Convinced’ the Seahawks Will Trade Metcalf: Report

"I see the new Diggs deal and I look at guys like DK Metcalf, Terry McClaurin, AJ Brown, and Deebo Samuel, and have to think they're calling their agents right now, and asking, 'Sup?' " — @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/KgriYpwLDq — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 6, 2022

The Seahawks have publicly expressed their desire to keep Metcalf for the long haul, but NFL general managers appear skeptical about the team’s intentions. Seattle would not only save money by trading Metcalf but land multiple high draft selections to assist in the rebuilding process.

Yet, fans would be wise to point out that the purpose of these picks is to land a player of Metcalf’s caliber, something much easier said than done. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that teams are “convinced” the Seahawks will trade Metcalf.

“Lot of teams convinced that DK Metcalf isn’t going to be a Seattle Seahawk when the season starts next year,” Robinson said during a March 31 episode of “You Pod to Win the Game.” “A lot of teams asking like, ‘Are they open to dealing him? What’s the deal? Are they actively shopping him? Is he a pocket listing? Do we have to call to find out? Are they already talking to teams about him?’ And it’s funny because the two teams everybody brings up is they’re like, ‘clearly, the Packers or the Chiefs, they’re talking to [Seahawks general manager] John Schneider, right? They’re trying to peel that guy off.'”