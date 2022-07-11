Seahawks Urged to Trade Former Pro Bowl Starter

The Seattle Seahawks face a difficult decision on the future of DK Metcalf given the rising price of star receivers around the NFL. The Seahawks would clearly like to sign Metcalf to a long-term deal, but the challenge is the Seattle roster likely still has a ways to go before becoming a contender.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobieski labeled Metcalf as the one player the Seahawks should consider trading prior to training camp. The NFL analyst pointed to recent blockbuster receiver deals as a major reason why the Seahawks should consider dealing Metcalf given the potential return Seattle would net in a trade.

“No significant reason exists for the Seattle Seahawks to entertain a trade involving wide receiver DK Metcalf,” Sobieski detailed on July 2. “But things can change, especially if contract-extension negotiations become contentious.

“…The other side of the equation should be considered as well. Metcalf and his representation may look at Seattle’s uncertain quarterback situation and what appears to be a setup for a run-first offense and then decide staying in Seattle isn’t in his best interest. The NFL has already seen some of its biggest names at wide receiver swap squads. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown and Deebo Samuel wanted massive deals. All but one is now with a new team (and Samuel could still be traded).”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

A Metcalf Trade Would Generate a Solid Return While Also Saving Money

Play

DK Metcalf on the Seahawks: "We're going to get something done. I think I'm going to be in Seattle" DK Metcalf tells Shannon’s he’s not worried about his contract negotiations and believes he will stay in Seattle. "We're going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years.” #ClubShayShay​ #NFL #DKMetcalf SUBSCRIBE to get the latest Club Shay Shay content: foxs.pt/SubscribeCLUBSHAYSHAY Listen to the Club… 2022-05-02T20:37:21Z

There are two key reasons why the Seahawks would at least consider trading Metcalf instead of signing the receiver to a lucrative contract extension. Metcalf is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and this offseason some star receivers have secured $25 to $30 million annual salaries.

It is a lot of money for the Seahawks to pay Metcalf given the current state of the roster. Not only would the Seahawks not have to pay Metcalf, but they could land a solid return in a potential deal. The Seahawks could expect slightly more than what the Titans received when the team traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exchange for first- and third-round picks.

Yet, for all the advantages of a potential blockbuster trade there are plenty of reasons for the Seahawks to pay up to retain Metcalf for the long haul. According to Spotrac, the Seahawks have $15.9 million in remaining cap space for 2022 and are projected to have a whopping $51.4 million in 2023. The franchise has plenty of money to re-sign Metcalf while also upgrading other positions in the coming years.

Seahawks Are ‘Hopeful’ a New Deal Will Get Done

Metcalf is slated to have a $3.98 million salary for 2022 and is due for a massive bump in pay when he signs a new deal. The star playmaker held out of mandatory minicamp practices in June as Metcalf pushed for a new contract despite attending the team’s previous voluntary workouts.

It will be worth watching to see if Metcalf reports on time when training camp begins on July 26 assuming no new contract is agreed upon in the next several weeks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seahawks remain “hopeful” that the two parties will reach a long-term agreement.

“The Seahawks are hopeful that they can get a deal done with DK Metcalf, who is also entering the final year of his deal,” Fowler said on a June 20 edition of “SportsCenter,” per Bleacher Report. “They probably will wait until around training camp to heat that up. That’s what happened with Jamal Adams, their high-profile free agent from last year. So, I’m told Metcalf has been in touch with some people in Seattle, there’s no bad blood despite him missing minicamp last week. It’s really just the cost of doing business at a high level and they’re hopeful that they can get that to the finish line.”