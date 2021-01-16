Seahawks in Talks With Super Bowl Winning Coach: Report

Early indications are the Seattle Seahawks will look to recently-fired head coaches to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Seahawks have been in contact with former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The Seahawks have spoken with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson about their offensive coordinator job, per sources,” Pelissero noted. “Fired five days ago, Pederson may also still end up drawing interest for another head-coaching job. His options are developing.”

The news comes one day after the Seahawks were also connected to ex-Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. Both Lynn and Pederson were head coaches last season, but it will become increasingly difficult for either to find another lead job with the recent flurry of hires around the league. Lynn is a former NFL running back who would fit Pete Carroll’s desire to place a re-emphasis on the team’s rushing attack in 2021.

“Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has spoken with Pete Carroll about the #Seahawks offensive coordinator job, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero reported. “Lynn hasn’t decided what he wants to do in 2021, but he’d be among Seattle’s top choices.”

Pederson Led the Eagles to a Super Bowl Win in 2018

The Eagles offense ranked near the bottom of the NFL this season in the majority of key categories. Philadelphia ranked 24th in total yards and 26th in points in 2020 under Pederson. Despite the Eagles’ recent skid, Pederson is three years removed from leading an explosive offense to a Super Bowl victory in 2018. The Eagles were seventh in total yards and third in points scored during their championship run.

Last offseason, Pederson opted not to hire an offensive coordinator and instead decided to take control of the unit himself. The move did not turn out as Pederson had planned, but the Seahawks are likely hoping Pederson would have much more success if he was only focused on the offense rather than combining that role with head coaching responsibilities. Pederson discussed his reasoning during a February 2020 interview on the Eagles Insider Podcast.

“Bottom line, I’m the one calling plays on game day,” Pederson noted, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “So in some facets, you could consider me the offensive coordinator as well. The more I thought about it, I’m like, just again, I’m really excited about Press (Taylor). I think he’s got a bright future. Giving him the title of passing game coordinator, really again, gives him the opportunity to give more thought and input on our game plans. …Just bringing our game plans together. That’s what I want. That’s my vision for this season and really having a seamless transition that way.”

The Eagles Offense Struggled After the Departure of Frank Reich

One question the Seahawks will have to consider is how much of the Eagles’ previous success was tied to Frank Reich who was the offensive coordinator before becoming the Colts head coach. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pointed out that Pederson failed to assemble a great team of coaches after Reich’s departure.

“The outcome of the Eagles’ situation really highlights how coaching is more than a one-man show, and how a head coach’s job is so much more than just that of a play-caller,” Breer detailed. “Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl three years ago. He made the playoffs the two years to follow, and last year with a legit skeleton crew. And now he’s out. Why? It’s not that complicated. In 2017, Pederson had a loaded staff. Then, OC Frank Reich left for Indy, QBs coach John DeFilippo left for Minnesota, DC Jim Schwartz didn’t get the second shot at being a head coach many thought he would, and the dynamics changed.”

