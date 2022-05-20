Seahawks Pro Bowler Among Best Available Free Agents

The Seattle Seahawks have been hard at work retooling their roster for the 2022 season, and after adding some young pieces to their offensive line, one of the team’s reigning Pro Bowlers is still available as a free agent.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballantine gave his list of the best remaining NFL free agents available in the middle of May. A familiar face was at the top of the list in edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, but coming in at No. 4 was former Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown.

“Brown still represents one of the few starting-caliber left tackles available who also has a relatively clean bill of health,” Ballantine said. “Any team looking for a one-year stopgap to protect their quarterback’s blindside should give Brown consideration.”

After taking Charles Cross with the ninth overall pick and Abraham Lucas in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks aren’t expected to bring back Brown. Still, it’s surprising that the veteran tackle hasn’t signed anywhere yet.

Duane Brown Still Has Some Left in the Tank

Even though he’s 36 years old, Brown has continued to play at a high level over the last few years. The 40-year-old Jason Peters showed that older offensive tackles can still find their way onto the field after playing for the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Brown was taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He was a mainstay on the offensive line for Houston, missing no more than four games in a given year for his first nine seasons.

In 2017, the Seahawks made a trade for Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane and a pair of draft picks to Houston in exchange for the Pro Bowl tackle. He was a two-time Pro Bowler during his time in Seattle, also being named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2018.

Consistency and availability have been Brown’s biggest strengths throughout his career. According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Brown has played at least 800 snaps in all but one NFL season, posting a grade of 71.5 (out of 100) or higher every year since his rookie season.

Even at 36 years old, Brown should still be able to contribute to an NFL team assuming that he still wants to play.

Seattle’s Offensive Line Will Look Different in 2022

With the departure of Brown, the Seahawks focused heavily on upgrading their offensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft. Given the way that both Cross and Lucas played in college, Seahawks fans should be excited about the new-look OL.

Cross was one of the top offensive tackles in this year’s draft class, coming out of Mississippi State. He was a 5-star recruit out of college and the fifth-best offensive tackle in the country. His athleticism and consistency in pass protection should help him protect Seattle’s quarterbacks for years to come.

On the other side of the offensive line, Lucas will have a real chance to start at right tackle for the Seahawks. He played on the right side at Washington State, where he showcased impressive awareness to handle twists and stunts while also showcasing good athleticism.

The Seahawks may have lost a Pro Bowler on their offensive line, but the unit should be in great shape with the two rookies.