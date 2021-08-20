Healthy D’Wayne Eskridge Works Extra Hours to Prep With Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge missed the start of training camp with a toe injury, but he made his return to the roster after the first preseason game. Since getting back onto the practice field, the rookie has spent a considerable amount of extra time working with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Speaking with media members, Eskridge revealed that he and Wilson hit the practice field very early in the morning. They show up at 5:50 a.m. each morning and then work on the important details that will help Eskridge achieve success during his first season. The rookie explained that “it hurts” to get up with the sunrise, but he knows that it’s an important part of the process.

“Every morning we get out here, and we walk on the field at 5:45, 6 o’clock, and me and him just go through plays for 45 minutes to an hour,” Wilson added, per the Seahawks media team. “There’s still dew on the grass, but it’s good to go through the plays and really visualize it, to go through everything mentally and focus on it. He’s a really smart player, he’s as physical as can be. So to see why we drafted him—I knew why—but to be out here with him the first couple of days is really cool to see.”

The Rookie Will Kick Off His NFL Career in a Reception-Heavy Offense

Learning the offense and building chemistry with Wilson early is critical considering that Eskridge will have to hit the ground running in the talent-heavy NFC West. He will have to become a trusted part of the offense as defenses put extra attention on DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Fortunately for Eskridge, the offense will benefit him as he pursues this goal. He told media members that Shane Waldron’s scheme fits his particular skill set and bears similarities to what he ran during his college career while he racked up 121 receptions, 2,244 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

“I think it suits me perfectly,” Eskridge said during his media availability. “My college tape shows that I was getting the ball quick in my hands and making things happen. I feel like I can continue to do that in this offense, and it’s built around the guys that are in this room. A lot of great things are in store for this season.”

Eskridge Will Not Make His In-Game Debut Just Yet

While the speedy receiver from Western Michigan has practiced several times since returning from his injury, he isn’t about to face off with the Denver Broncos. According to Bob Condotta of “The Seattle Times,” head coach Pete Carroll “indicated” during his Aug. 20 media availability that Eskridge will not play during the second preseason game.

The “hope,” as Carroll explained, is to have Eskridge back in action for the final preseason game. The receiver added during his media availability that he has the goal of playing in the preseason, but he clarified that the team is taking it “day by day” when examining his overall health.

The Seahawks will cap off the schedule on Aug. 28 by hosting the Chargers at Lumen Field. This game will serve as the final opportunity for the bubble players to make a positive impression and potentially land a spot on the final roster or the practice squad.

As the top pick from the 2021 NFL Draft — 56th overall — Eskridge has a more secure spot on the roster. The team hopes that the Western Michigan receiver will partner with Metcalf and Lockett to form a standout offensive trio, but he will have to meet these expectations early.

