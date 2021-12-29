Ex-Seahawks QB Teases NFL Comeback, Trolls Twitter Hater

In the midst of the current COVID situation wiping out key members of NFL rosters, one former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is teasing a comeback.

Matt Flynn, who is best known for his short, but notable stint with the Seahawks during the 2012 season, made some notable headlines over social media on Tuesday, December 28. Not only did Flynn tease a comeback — the 36-year-old hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2015 season — he also managed to clap back at a Twitter hater for referencing his less-than-stellar Seahawks stint.

WTF… I’m gonna start training again — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) December 28, 2021

Hell yes that was awesome — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) December 28, 2021

Flynn Signs Big Deal With Seahawks Despite Just 2 Starts

Flynn is referencing when the Seahawks offered him $26 million($10 million guaranteed) during the 2012 offseason to be their starting quarterback. The move came about as the Seahawks were looking for a stable franchise quarterback, believing that Flynn — who had only started two games up until that point — could be that guy.

What then ensued is one of the most forgettable — and disastrous stints — in Seahawks history.

Flynn was brought in to beat out incumbent starter Tarvaris Jackson and then-rookie third-round draft pick Russell Wilson. However, despite Flynn’s hefty contract, he never started a single game for Seattle as he was beat out by Wilson for the starting job.

In fact, he wound up throwing just nine passes during his Seahawks career.

If one assumed that may have been a fluke for Flynn’s career, it wasn’t; he received another opportunity to start for the Oakland Raiders in 2013 when he was traded. However, Flynn failed to beat out Terrelle Pryor for the starting job (Pryor started just one season at quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver during his career).

Flynn would end up returning where it all began — the Green Bay Packers — and started just four more games before calling it a career following the 2015 season with the New Orleans Saints.

While Flynn’s NFL career may have not panned out to high levels, he’ll always have that Seahawks contract to hold over people’s heads.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Wilson Appears ‘Checked Out,’ Says Insider

The Seahawks are facing a troubling offseason on their hands.

At a record of 5-10 entering Week 17, the Seahawks will not have a happy ending to the 2021 season. Seattle will not only finish outside of the playoff hunt for just the second time during the Wilson/Pete Carroll era, they’ll finish with a losing record for the first time in the past decade.

While the 70-year-old Carroll appears to be on board for another season — ownership will ultimately decide if that’s the case — it’s unclear if Wilson feels the same way.

Despite making a quick return from middle finger surgery in November, Wilson didn’t exactly revive the Seahawks’ season as expected. Seattle has gone 2-5 since his return and he hasn’t exactly set the world on fire with his play since returning from injury.

One insider reports that Seahawks personnel believe that Wilson has “checked out” this season.

“I don’t get that [the idea the he’s checked out] from Russ, I just don’t,” Michael-Shawn Dugar said on the December 27 edition of the Seahawks Man 2 Man podcast. “However, I have heard that there are people in the building who feel that way, that he has checked out. Now, do they know a little bit more than me because they’re in the building and I’m not? Perhaps, I don’t know, I can’t validate their thoughts there. I can only share them, and I say that I do think it is notable that there are people [closer] to the situation than me who do think that.

Considering the number of quarterback-needy teams entering the offseason — the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Saints, to name a few — Wilson won’t have any shortage of potential suitors this offseason. When factoring in his no-trade clause, Wilson will literally have his pick of the litter.

It’ll be one interesting offseason for the Seahawks.