Former Seahawks QB Rips NFL for Postponing Rams Game

One former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is not happy at all about the NFL’s decision to postpone their next game.

The NFL announced their decision to postpone the Seahawks’ Week 15 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams from Sunday until Tuesday due to the Rams placing 29 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

ESPN 710 Seattle radio show host Jake Heaps, who was on the Seahawks’ roster and practice squad back in 2016, took to Twitter shortly after the announcement on Friday, December 17, to blast the league for its decision.

“Punishing the Seahawks by postponing the game to Tuesday is utterly ridiculous,” says Heaps. “I get it is all about the money and helping the Rams preserve their playoff seeding but it is trash to force the Seahawks players to now only have five days of “rest” before their next game.”

Heaps appears to take issue with the fact that the NFL is postponing the Seahawks’ game due to the Rams’ COVID situation — which indirectly feels like a punishment for Seattle. The Seahawks will now only have five days to prepare for their Week 16 game versus the Chicago Bears.

Heaps Proposes Cancelling Game to Prevent Spread

The former Seahawks QB then responds to a Twitter user who defends the NFL’s decision to postpone Seattle’s game.

“Then cancel these two games,” said Heaps. “If the spread is continuing within teams then you want to risk further spread to the Seahawks & Raiders by having them play each other?? Please make it make sense. I don’t want to see cancellations but the hypocrisy is unreal.”

The NFL also postponed two other games due to COVID outbreaks. The Cleveland Browns’ game versus the Las Vegas Raiders was rescheduled from Saturday to Monday, while the Washington Football Team’s game on Sunday was postponed until Tuesday versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a release. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

Seahawks Fans and Players Not Happy About Decision

Seahawks fans and players alike shared in Heaps’ opinion that postponing the game is an inconvenience for Seattle.

One Twitter user named @TheColonelBack took issue with the NFL’s decision.

“Absolute bull**** that the SEAvsLAR games is postponed to Tuesday. The #NFL and #NFLPA stated that any team that had an outbreak would be punished, not the opposite. The #Seahawks were the ONLY team in the NFL to not have a positive test last year and did not get any Draft Compensation in return. Now, they are getting their game postponed due to the #RamsHouse not being able to control their outbreak and will have a short week to prepare the following Sunday. No, it’s not about wins, it’s about player safety and after two straight Monday games…”

Meanwhile, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed with his former teammate and current Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright’s criticism of the NFL postponing games.

Facts — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) December 17, 2021

Seahawks players and fans clearly don’t agree with the NFL’s decision to postpone their game due to the Rams’ troubling COVID situation. However, Seattle doesn’t have a choice — they have a game to play on Tuesday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.