Seahawks Meet With Ex-Alabama Star Who Drew Khalil Mack Comparison

The Seattle Seahawks hosted several free agents on the team’s off-day including former Browns starting safety Damarious Randall. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Randall could be signed as “insurance.”

“Seahawks are hosting veteran S Damarious Randall this week, sources say,” Garafolo tweeted. “They’ve had some injuries in the secondary so Randall could be added as insurance.”

The Seahawks also met with three additional players per the NFL transaction wire: linebacker Tim Williams, defensive tackle Kobe Smith and defensive tackle Myles Adams.

Last season, Randall started 11 games for the Browns going back and forth between both safety positions. Randall started 15 games for Cleveland in 2018. The Seahawks are dealing with injuries to both Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar, so Randall makes a lot of sense for Seattle as depth in the secondary.

The Seahawks’ recent cuts mean the team has two open roster spots. Shaquem Griffin is expected to head up from the practice squad to occupy one of these openings.

After Dominating at Alabama, Williams Spent Time With the Ravens & Packers

Tim Williams ||The Relentless Pass Rusher||Headphones Recommended Tim Williams is an Elite Pass Rusher! He seems unstoppable at the point of attack. He gives offensive lines havoc and the Quarterbacks nightmares in pursuit of a sack! I just love watching him play. I wil miss 56# in Crimson and white. This is my Tribute video to you! Share to Tim… 2017-01-14T19:48:32Z

Williams is the most intriguing name on the list given he was a key player for Nick Saban during the team’s 2015 national championship run. The former Bama linebacker notched 9.5 sacks in 2015 and followed it up with nine sacks the next season in the talented SEC.

Williams was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The linebacker played a total of five games last season for the Ravens and Packers. Green Bay released Williams just before the start of the season.

During his final two seasons at Alabama, Williams developed a knack for getting to the quarterback. During his career at Tuscaloosa, Saban praised Williams calling him “very, very productive” at rushing the passer.

“He’s always had good pass rush ability,” Saban told Bleacher Report in 2016. “Tim’s worked very hard, made a lot of sacrifices to try to get where he is right now, and we certainly appreciate it. A lot of people in our organization have tried to help and he’s been very, very productive. It has nothing to do with ability. He’s not pass rushing any better than what he did before, he’s just more dependable doing his job. We’ve been able [to] count on him to this point. I’d say that’s the biggest difference.”

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Compared Williams to Khalil Mack

Tim Williams || Official Alabama HighlightsWelcome to Harris Highlights! The #1 Highlight Channel on YouTube (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) check out my podcast: http://www.soundcloud.com/blakehharris Snapchat: @BlakeHHarris Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BlakeHHarris Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BlakeHHarris Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarrisHighlights More Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqvunlLdg2nM1PdCPsKOFA4 ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to Harris Highlights, the #1 subscribed and most viewed College Football highlight channel on YouTube! Here, you will find more videos than… 2017-01-04T21:31:39Z

Back in 2016, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper admitted to being surprised Williams returned to Alabama for his senior season. Kiper noted that Williams would have likely been a first-round pick in 2016 and called the linebacker a Khalil Mack type of player.

“I thought Williams would have been a first-round pick,” Kiper noted to Bleacher Report. “I was surprised frankly that Nick Saban was able to convince Williams [to stay] or somehow Williams and Allen felt the need to go back. We saw a lot of players come out that shouldn’t have. I thought Williams, the momentum he built up at the end of the year, and the way this league is for pass-rushers, he would have gone really high.”

Heading into his senior season, Williams was Kiper’s No. 2 ranked NFL prospect just behind Myles Garrett.

“Now, next year, if he can duplicate or build on what he did, Tim Williams is a top-five pick,” Kiper said at the time. “He’s like a Khalil Mack, that kind of player.”

Williams has failed to live up to these lofty expectations, but Pete Carroll has had a knack for getting the best out of previously underperforming players, especially on defense. The Seahawks need to bolster their pass rush, and Williams could be worth the lottery ticket to see if the linebacker can rediscover his Bama production in Seattle.

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram