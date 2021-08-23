Seahawks Showing Significant Interest in 8x Pro Bowler: Report

The Seattle Seahawks could be on the verge of bolstering their defensive line even more as the team is hosting defensive tackle Geno Atkins, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Atkins has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Bengals but the eight-time Pro Bowler was released by Cincinnati in March. If the Seahawks reach an agreement with Atkins, the move would reunite the defensive tackle with longtime Bengals teammate Carlos Dunlap who has had a smooth transition in Seattle.

“Former Bengals All-Pro and Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins is visiting the Seahawks today, per his agency @_SportsTrust,” Rapoport detailed on Twitter. “Fully cleared from surgery that short-circuited last season, Atkins could be big-time addition to Seattle’s D-line. Geno Atkins was cleared following rotator cuff surgery in June and has bided his time to find the right situation. If he signs in Seattle, he would reunite with former Bengals teammate Carlos Dunlap.”

The Seahawks lost starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed this offseason after a contract dispute prompted his release. Seattle has a few players vying to be key pieces on the interior of the defensive line including Al Woods, Poona Ford, Rasheem Green, Bryan Mone, Robert Nkemdiche and Myles Adams.

Atkins Has Been Cleared After Rotator Cuff Surgery

Can’t begin a season without checking in with Geno Atkins. Turns the center and TE into bad stuntmen on this play. pic.twitter.com/LPclsDwuSU — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 10, 2019

Atkins broke a few streaks last season as he dealt with a shoulder injury. The defensive tackle played in just eight games in 2020 marking the first time in six seasons that Atkins did not play in all 16 games. Atkins also snapped six consecutive years of being named to the Pro Bowl. The defensive tackle is two seasons removed from notching 45 tackles, 10 sacks and 19 quarterback hits for the Bengals in 2018.

Atkins’ visit to Seattle indicates there have been no complications since his rotator cuff surgery. Rapoport reported on June 4th that Atkins has been in close contact with Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper who performed the surgery.

“Checking in on a top free agent: Ex-Bengals All-Pro and Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins has a checkup with Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper in a few weeks and is expected to be cleared from a torn rotator cuff by July 1, source said,” Rapoport said in a series of June tweets. “Multiple teams remain interested. He’ll be deliberate. …Cowboys team physician Dr. Dan Cooper performed the surgery on Atkins. To be clear, that’s why he’s doing the checkup. It’s not a Dallas visit.”



Dunlap Referred to Potential Reunion With Atkins as ‘Dope’

Geno Atkins drove Michael Jordan five yards into the backfield #Bengals pic.twitter.com/9kzPI7Tymy — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) August 23, 2020

Dunlap has flourished since arriving in Seattle via a mid-season trade, quickly emerging as the Seahawks top pass rusher on the defensive line in 2020. The defensive end notched five sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 14 tackles in eight games with the Seahawks last season. Dunlap appears to be in favor of a potential reunion with Atkins.

“Back in April, I asked Carlos Dunlap about playing with Geno Atkins again in Seattle,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith tweeted. “At the time, he said that’d be ‘dope,’ but he liked the young pieces the team had in place. Have to believe he is in the mix recruiting Atkins now though.”