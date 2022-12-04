Geno Smith & Seahawks Playmaker’s Argument Goes Viral [WATCH]

The Seattle Seahawks snapped their two-game losing streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams but tempers flared early between Geno Smith and Ken Walker III. The two were spotted arguing on the sideline during the first half as Walker began yelling while pointing towards Smith. Here is a look at the altercation which has social media buzzing.

Video: #Seahawks QB Geno Smith and rookie RB Ken Walker going through a heated discussion, finger pointing at each other.pic.twitter.com/RWphChcqDm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

It is unclear what led to the argument, but Walker would later sustain an ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Meanwhile, Smith was able to mount his first game-winning comeback drive while with the Seahawks.

Smith threw for 367 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while completing 71.8% of his passes against the Rams. Walker had just three carries for 36 yards before exiting the game.

“Seahawks Ken Walker III and Geno Smith heated discussion on the sideline, literally pointing fingers at each other,” Fox 13 Seattle’s Alyssa Charlston tweeted.

While it less than ideal for things to get heated between teammates, it is not uncommon for conversations to get testy on gameday. Something tells us the Seahawks’ win over the Rams will go a long way in easing any tension.

The Seahawks Are Dealing With Multiple RB Injuries Including Walker & Dallas

That’s Seahawks rookie RB Ken Walker with his leg up, right shoe off on the bench while the offense plays without him pic.twitter.com/mhsMqaxxyb — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 4, 2022

The bigger story is that the Seahawks are dealing with multiple injuries at running back with Tony Jones Jr. briefly being sprung into action. After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that the team is still waiting for more details on Walker’s injury and did not provide a return timeline.

DeeJay Dallas was listed as doubtful to return against Los Angeles, but Jones was sidelined after taking a viscous hit to the head forcing the Seahawks rusher back into action. Travis Homer is also dealing an injury, and it would not be a surprise if Seattle makes an addition this week. The Seahawks already lost Rashaad Penny for the season after sustaining a broken fibula in October.

Smith: ‘We’re Built to Last for This Season & Many Seasons’

Smith’s future is sure to continue to be a topic throughout the offseason. The Seahawks and Smith will both have to agree on a long-term deal for the quarterback to return as QB1 in 2023. Both parties have talked about their hope to continue the partnership beyond this season.

“Our success so far starts with the trust and belief of our head coach,” Smith told NBC Sports’ Peter King during an October 24 feature. “Not many coaches would start two rookies on the offensive line, a rookie running back, two rookie cornerbacks. Not many coaches would be comfortable starting a quarterback who hasn’t played in many years. But Pete does it because he knows what he’s looking at. He’s played young guys before, lots of times. He’s taken chances on players, lots of time. He knows how to coach ball. You can see that this year.

“I think we’re built to last for this season and many seasons. But ultimately, it comes down to what we do, not what we say. It’s about the work we put in. it’s about the consistency. And our preparation and consistency and our togetherness. That’s all that matters. As long as we continue to build together, the sky’s the limit. It takes work. It takes hard work. We gotta embrace that part of it.”