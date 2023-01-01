Seahawks QB Geno Smith Delivers Message After Huge Win

The Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-6 victory against the New York Jets in Week 17. But in some ways, the Seahawks are already playing playoff football.

At least that’s how Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looks at things. After beating the Jets on January 1, Smith talked about the similarities between the final two weeks of the regular season and the playoffs.

Regardless of what happens in Week 18, the young Seahawks roster is gaining valuable experience.

“As a team, that’s what you want [playing for the playoffs in Week 18] — the chance to be in the big dance,” Smith told the media. “Right now for us, it’s pretty much playoff football. We’ve got one game and you’ve got to win to get in. And once the playoffs come around, you’ve got to win to keep advancing.

“It’s good that we get to feel this right now. It’s good that these guys get to experience these things right now, myself included, and I think it’s going to be very, very vital for us going forward.”

Smith’s message, especially the way Bell interpreted it, is noteworthy because Smith is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Smith Talks About Future Again After Non-Committal Comment

While his comments on January 1 didn’t specifically address his contract situation, it could still be viewed as a change of tune for the veteran quarterback.

On December 29, Smith faced questions from the media about his future. With his response then, he gave a more cliché answer, declining to even really indicate that Seattle was where he wanted to be.

“My future is going to be great,” Smith told the media. “I always think that.

“The future for me right now is today, going out and having a great practice.”

It wasn’t a surprising response given the situation. With the Seahawks basically already playing playoff football, no one is thinking about next season.

Smith, though, seemed to pull himself back a bit to see the bigger picture after Week 17. Getting to the playoffs would provide the young Seahawks invaluable experience. But so does playing under the pressure of needing two wins at the end of the season to get in “the big dance.”

And Smith talking about that bigger picture, even in a subtle way, is a good sign that he does indeed want to make Seattle his long-term home.

Smith Earns $1 Million Bonus Against Former Team

The veteran quarterback is expected to have a big payday in March. Spotrac is projecting Smith to receive an average annual salary of $36.1 million on a 3-year contract with his next deal.

If Smith signs a deal similar in value, his contract will be worth more than $105 million.

But the 32-year-old already cashed in during Week 17.

With 183 passing yards against the Jets, Smith surpassed the 4,000-yard mark for the season.

Reaching 4,000 passing yards was one of Smith’s contract incentives before the season. He will receive a $1 million bonus for accomplishing that feat.

Geno Smith just earned a cool million dollars. His incentive package includes a $1M bonus for reaching 4,000 yards passing, which he's now done. Becomes the second QB in Seahawks history with 4,000 passing yards in a season, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Russell Wilson did it four times. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 1, 2023

Smith is just the second quarterback in Seahawks history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. The only other one was Russell Wilson, who reached the milestone four times with the Seahawks.

Smith went 18-for-29 with 183 passing yards and 2 touchdowns against the Jets. He is now 3-0 against his former teams this season.