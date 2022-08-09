Seahawks Announce Starting Quarterback For Preseason Opener

The Seattle Seahawks are just a few days away from their first game of the 2022 preseason, and while Geno Smith and Drew Lock have been battling to be the starting quarterback, we at least know who will be the starter for the team’s opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Talking with reporters on Tuesday, August 9, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked how the quarterback competition was going. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar with The Athletic, Carroll said that Smith was leading the competition, and that he’ll be starting with the first-string offense for the preseason opener against Pittsburgh.

Geno Smith is still in lead of QB competition and will start on Saturday, Pete Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 9, 2022

Dugar also tweeted that Carroll made sure to be complimentary of both quarterbacks. After rewatching the team’s mock game, the Seahawks head coach praised Lock’s poise and decision making along with how well Smith came out early.

Geno Smith’s Path to Seattle

It has been a long up-and-down journey for Smith, but after nearly a decade of bouncing around the NFL, the 31-year-old has a chance to be a starting quarterback once again.

Smith started to pick up national attention at Miramar High School in Hollywood, Florida. A 4-star recruit and a top-100 ranked player in the nation, the Class of 2019 quarterback could have gone just about anywhere, getting offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Oregon, and Michigan.

Despite all of those offers, Smith decided to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers. He became the starter in 2010 as a true sophomore, and by the end of his college career he led one of the most exciting offenses in football throwing to Stedman Bailey and Tavon Austin. Over his final two seasons, he threw for nearly 8,600 yards with 73 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.

That impressive production helped Smith get drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Unfortunately, he struggled taking care of the ball as a rookie, and by his third season he was already benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

After bouncing around the league as a backup, Smith was signed by the Seahawks before the 2019 season to serve as Russell Wilson’s backup. He rarely saw game action until last season, playing in four games for an injured Wilson. He posted a 103.0 passer rating in those games, throwing five touchdowns and just one interception.

With his experience in Seattle and 2021 production, it makes sense why Smith is the early frontrunner to be the starting QB by Week 1.

Latest Seahawks Training Camp Buzz

The Seahawks have been at training camp for a few weeks, and the news is coming in quickly with updates as the team gets ready for the Steelers.

Seattle fans will be excited to hear a few familiar voices in the booth for preseason games. Seahawks legends Michael Bennett and Michael Robinson will be working in the booth for the team’s preseason coverage. Marshawn Lynch will also be serving in a unique role during the season, although the details on that front were limited.

There has also been speculation that the Seahawks could make a trade for disgruntled All-Pro Roquan Smith, who requested a trade from the Chicago Bears. Jordyn Brooks is expected to have a big year after leading the NFL in solo tackles last season, but the team could use another starter alongside him. The Seahawks have the cap space and assets to make a move, but as of now there hasn’t been any credible reported interest.

More news will come in throughout training camp, but players, coaches, fans, and reporters are looking forward to the team finally taking the field against Pittsburgh on August 13.