Seahawks Sign Rival Playmaking Tight End: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have upgraded their tight end room by signing former Rams playmaker Gerald Everett to a one-year deal. The Seahawks already added new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron from the Rams coaching staff, and he is bringing a familiar face with him.

“The Seahawks are signing TE Gerald Everett to a 1-year deal worth $6M, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on Twitter. “The former Rams TE finds a home. …Gerald Everett’s Seahawks deal is worth up to $7M, source said, with $6M guaranteed.”

The Seahawks are expected to play more two tight end sets next season with Waldron bringing over elements of the Rams offense to Seattle. We will likely see plenty of Everett paired with Will Dissly sharing the field together. Everett had 41 receptions for 417 yards and a touchdown in 16 games last season, including seven starts. Everett’s numbers would likely have been higher, but the Rams also have another solid tight end in Tyler Higbee.

The Rams Selected Everett with the No. 44 Pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

Everett was one of the top tight end prospects in the 2017 draft class, and the Rams selected him with the No. 44 pick. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps believes the Seahawks should see an uptick in tight end production in Waldron’s offense.

“The Rams under Shane Waldron did a great job of being able to get more production out of their tight ends,” Heaps said, per ESPN 710 Seattle. “(They) found a variety of different ways to utilize them, attack downfield, attack underneath coverages. Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee had really, really good years under (Rams head coach) Sean McVay for the last two or three seasons.”

Everett Averaged 5.6 Yards After the Catch in 2020

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith is one of the analysts praising the Seahawks signing Everett. While some may compare the signing to Greg Olsen, this is a much different situation with Everett just now hitting the prime of his career.

“Best part of adding Gerald Everett to Seattle’s passing game? His ability to create after the catch,” Smith tweeted. “He averaged 5.6 yards after the catch per reception last year, the fourth most among tight ends with at least 40 targets. …Everett also has been a serviceable blocker. He played more snaps as an in-line blocker the last two years than he did in his first two seasons. Not great grades on PFF, but he did have the third-highest run blocking grade for tight ends in 2018.”

During Everett’s tenure with the Rams, head coach Sean McVay spoke often about his desire to get the tight end the ball more. McVay described Everett as a “big-time, versatile playmaker” and praised the versatility he adds to the offense.

“He’s a big-time, versatile playmaker that enables you to really be in multiple personnel groupings because of his versatility in your two tight end sets where he can play that fullback, he can detach from the core, and he can align in the core,” McVay said in October 2020, per USA Today. “So, he gives you a lot of flexibility. He’s a guy that I mentioned to you guys, wanted to get more involved. I thought he made the most of his four touches in a lot of different ways. And, you know, he’s a guy that we’ve got to continue to get involved. I thought he did a great job last week and look to see more of that moving forward.”

