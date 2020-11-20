Seahawks Give Key Injury Updates on Greg Olsen & Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks continue to deal with injuries to key players, and Greg Olsen joined this mounting list after leaving the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll implied that Olsen will have further testing but the team believes he is dealing with a fascia tear.

“It’s a little early, but he has a fascia tear injury that he has had before in his other foot,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “He knows exactly what it is, and sometimes when it ruptures like it did, we think, it’s the best thing for a quick recovery. So we’ll see what happens and wish him the best and hopefully he can make it back. The fact that he’s already had this before really helps him understand what’s coming up.”

Carroll attempted to sound optimistic, but it is a significant injury that puts Olsen’s season in doubt. The Seahawks coach pointed to other players with a similar injury as a reason for the hope that Olsen can make a recovery.

“I don’t know that yet [if Olsen can return this season],” Carroll added. “There’s been some marvelous returns for guys who do rupture their fascia that would blow you away. Here right now, he’s really in a lot of discomfort and all that, but we’ll see what happens. I can’t tell you more than that, that’s why it’s a little early to be talking about it.”

Carson Is Expected to Play vs. Eagles in Week 11

There is some good news on the roster as all signs point to Chris Carson and Shaquill Griffin making their return to the field in Week 11. One positive item about the Seahawks playing on Thursday Night Football is they get extended time for players to recover from injuries before their next game. Seattle gets an extra day as well before they take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

“Chris will play next week, unless he has a setback, he’ll be ready to go,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “Rashaad Penny is only a couple weeks away from being back.”

The Seahawks have struggled to find a rushing attack in Carson’s absence but the team was helped in a big way with the return of Carlos Hyde. The running back finished with 14 rushes for 79 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals. Seattle is also dealing with injuries on the offensive line as tackle Brandon Shell joined center Ethan Pocic as another starter who is dealing with an injury.

“Brandon Shell got a sprained ankle,” Carroll said. “I don’t know how bad it is. I don’t know that.”

