Seahawks Place 3-Time Pro Bowler & Running Back on Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks have placed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve after he sustained a foot injury against the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Bo Scarbrough and recently converted defensive end Stephen Sullivan are also joining Olsen on the injured list.

The moves mean the players will miss at least the next three weeks, but Olsen’s injury is believed to be more significant as the team holds out hope he can return for the postseason. Seattle also revealed that Damon “Snacks” Harrison has been signed to the active roster to take advantage of one of the open spots. The defensive tackle has been moved up from the practice squad in recent weeks, but it looks like Harrison will have a more permanent role on the active roster given the recent injuries.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Olsen Is Expected to Miss 4-to-6 Weeks With a Foot Injury

Olsen injured his foot on a non-contact play late in the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Cardinals. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated Olsen is believed to have a plantar fascia injury which would give the tight end a four-to-six week recovery timeline.

“I’ve heard it’s a four-to-six week deal,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “I don’t know that, but that’s what they threw around last night, that if he does have a ruptured thing on his foot, then it’s a four-to-six week recovery. So we’ll see what that means.”

The Seahawks Tight End Shot Down Retirement Rumors

Olsen has been open about contemplating retirement each offseason and signed a deal with Fox Sports to be part of their broadcast team once his playing days are over. After Olsen’s injury, there was some speculation that the tight end may not play in the NFL again. Olsen took to social media to squash any notion that he will retire.

“I refuse to allow this to be my final moment,” Olsen noted on Twitter. “I will find a way to finish on my feet! Thanks for the ❤️ #amorfati”

Prior to his injury, Olsen saw his role in the Seahawks offense diminish from what it was during the first month of the season. Olsen has not had more than two receptions since Week 4 as Jacob Hollister has seen more snaps in recent games. The tight end had 23 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown in his eight appearances so far this season.

Seattle Is Getting Healthy at Running Back

Scarbrough’s injury is disappointing as the running back is coming off his Seahawks debut in Week 11 and looked good in limited action before leaving the game against the Cardinals. Overall, the Seahawks are getting healthy at running back with Chris Carson expected to make his return against the Eagles in Week 12.

Carlos Hyde returned versus the Cardinals after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury and the team relied on him heavily in their victory. Carroll noted that Rashaad Penny is also nearing his return which means the team could have their top three backs at full strength just in time for the postseason push.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Trade Offer Turned Down by Texans: Report