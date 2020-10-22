NFL Reveals New Seahawks Primetime Game

The Seattle Seahawks will play in primetime as the NFL flexed this week’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals into the Sunday Night Football game. The Seahawks-Cardinals game now moves from the afternoon to an 8:20 p.m. Eastern kickoff on NBC for Week 7.

Seattle gets a bit of good news as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to deal with challenges as a result of COVID-19 tests with multiple players’ availability up in the air for Sunday. The Raiders-Buccaneers matchup has been swapped to the afternoon, but its future is very much in jeopardy. The NFL made the decision to move the Cardinals-Seahawks game to ensure there was a Sunday Night Football contest in the event the Raiders-Bucs matchup is forced to be rescheduled.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football,” the NFL revealed in a statement. “We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

Russell Wilson Now Squares Off With Kyler Murray on Sunday Night Football

The Russell Wilson-Kyler Murray duel will now take place under the lights giving NFL fans an exciting NFC West quarterback matchup. Seattle heads into the game first place in the division at 5-0, while the Cardinals are tied with the Rams for second place at 4-2. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted the matchup is as “tough as it gets.”

“It’s exciting to see the division come back around like this,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “We’ve seen it go kind of up and down over the years, and it always seems to keep coming back strong, and we’re strong again—everybody can play football. Injury factors have entered into some of the play of the teams, and as everybody kind of finds their way gets back to balance, it’s a really difficult schedule for us. So we’ll take them one week at a time, and we’re going to play every one of them like it’s the only game in the world and go for it, and that’s what we’re doing this week.”



Murray on Wilson: ‘He Gave Me All Types of Tips’

Wilson has developed a relationship with Murray as the Seahawks quarterback sees some similarities to his situation entering the NFL. Like Wilson, Murray is an undersized African-American quarterback looking to prove the skeptics wrong, but thanks to the Seahawks QB1 there is a lot less emphasis put on size.

“Everything he said to me … it was really helpful,” Murray told The Undefeated in 2019. “He gave me all types of tips about coming into [the NFL], what you have to do to be the type of quarterback I want to be, just what to expect. Just the knowledge about how to carry yourself, how to establish who you are and what you’re trying to accomplish, you have to appreciate that. But now that I’m here, obviously, we’re competitors. When I compete against him, I want to beat him.”

