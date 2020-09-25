Seahawks Reveal New Injuries to the Defensive Line

The Seattle Seahawks have multiple starters at the defensive line dealing with new injuries just days before the team’s Week 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Pass rusher Benson Mayowa has missed the last two practices with a groin injury, while defensive tackle Jarran Reed was limited with a back injury, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Reed previously missed Wednesday’s practice, and it will be interesting to see what his status is on the upcoming injury report. Defensive end Rasheem Green continues to deal with a neck injury and has not practiced so far this week.

The latest injury news comes shortly after the Seahawks learned they lost both Bruce Irvin and Marquise Blair for the season.

Seahawks Left Tackle Duane Brown Has Not Practiced This Week

It is not just the defense that is dealing with injuries. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was placed on the injured reserve list which means he will miss at least the next three games. Left tackle Duane Brown has missed multiple practices this week with a leg injury after he was rolled into early against the Patriots. Brown was able to return to the Week 2 matchup, but it remains to be seen what the severity of the injury is heading into the team’s upcoming game against the Cowboys.

“You saw Duane Brown, he did get a look at his foot,” Carroll noted in his opening weekly press conference, per Seahawks.com. “I don’t know what the injury is, but he had a sore foot coming out of the game, and I don’t know the extent of the injury in that.”

Rookie Alton Robinson Is Expected to Make His NFL Debut vs. Cowboys

Rookie defensive end Alton Robinson was one of the training camp standouts but has yet to be active on gameday. That will change on Sunday as Robinson is expected to make his NFL debut against the Cowboys. Depending on Mayowa’s status, Robinson could see significant snaps given the number of injuries on defense.

“Alton Robinson’s ‘gotta be a part of it’ now at DE,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted on Twitter. “‘I can’t see how he can’t be part of this game plan,’ Pete Carroll says. ’bout time. He was impressive in training camp. Not even active since, for a pass rush that absolutely needs anyone and everyone.”

It is likely going to be a group effort to replace players like Irvin and Blair. Robinson is expected to be one of these pieces, but Carroll understands it is not an easy task to get the same kind of production.

“Both Bruce and Marquise are going to have to have surgery, so that means that they will be done for the season, which is really a big blow,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “I know a lot of teams lost players this weekend; we certainly felt it with both of those guys. Both of those guys have a lot to offer your team in their attitude and approach and style of play, so it’ll be difficult to replace those guys in that regard.

