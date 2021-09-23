Seahawks to Sign Ex-Packers Highly-Touted Tight End

The Seattle Seahawks are signing tight end Jace Sternberger to their practice squad after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. The news was announced on Twitter by his agent Mike McCartney of Priority Sports & Entertainment.

Sternberger was widely regarded as one of the top tight-end prospects heading into the 2019 NFL Draft. The Packers selected the former Texas A&M tight end with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round. Green Bay released Sternberger after the tight end served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Sternberger was limited his rookie season with injuries as the tight end played in just six games. He snagged 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in 12 games during his sophomore campaign last season. Sternberger earned a 56.8 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020.

Sternberger’s strength is his pass-catching ability but there were some questions about his athleticism after the tight end ran a 4.75 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein viewed Sternberger as having the potential to be used as a team’s third receiver in an offense.

“Despite his experience in-line and willingness to block in Jimbo Fisher’s offense, he has neither the size nor strength to handle those duties as a pro,” Zierlein detailed. “Sternberger is athletic with above-average ball skills, catch radius and route breaks that help him undercover on the second and third level. His paychecks will be tied to his pass-catching so he’ll need to play stronger through route contact and with better focus when contested. He has eventual starter potential as a move tight-end who can function as a big WR3/4 from the slot.”

Sternberger notched 48 receptions for 832 yards and ten touchdowns during his junior season at Texas A&M in 2018.

Sternberger’s Scouting Report: ‘Vertical Pass-Catching Target’ & ‘Mismatch Weapon’

Coming out of Texas A&M, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Sternberger as his No. 6 tight end prospect. Brugler praised Sternberger’s ability to be a “vertical pass-catching target” along with his “warrior toughness.”

“A one-year starter at Texas A&M, Sternberger quickly emerged as the centerpiece of the Aggies’ passing game, lining up split out, wing or inline,” Brugler explained. “Despite only one season in College Station, he is one of the most productive tight ends in school history, setting the single-season records for receiving yards and touchdown catches.

“With his athleticism and toughness, Sternberger offers tremendous YAC and down-the-seam value, recording at least one 20-plus yard catch in 12 of 13 games in 2018 (44 percent of his catches resulted in a 20-plus yard play). He is a work-in-progress as both a route runner and blocker and his NFL ceiling will be closely tied to his development in both areas. Overall, Sternberger is a vertical pass-catching target with the athleticism and warrior toughness to be a mismatch weapon, projecting as an NFL joker tight end.”

The Seahawks already have a deep tight end group led by Gerald Everett and Will Dissly. With Colby Parkinson continuing to battle a foot injury, Sternberger could have an opportunity to see the field in the coming weeks.