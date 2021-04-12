Ex-Seahawks 3x Pro Bowler Expected to Sign with AFC Contender: Report

The Jadeveon Clowney era with the Seattle Seahawks was brief, and his 2020 free agency decision appeared to last as long as his time in the Pacific Northwest. Clowney is on the verge of joining his third team in as many years after picking the Titans over the Seahawks during last year’s free agency. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Clowney is “hoping to get a deal done soon” with the Browns, another team linked to the pass rusher last offseason.

“The Cleveland Browns are in talks with free agent Jadeveon Clowney per sources,” Russini noted on Twitter. “They are hoping to get a deal done soon. I was told ‘it’s not done yet.’”

Clowney played in just eight games for the Titans in 2020 and failed to notch a sack. The Seahawks mid-season addition of Carlos Dunlap proved to be a more prudent move as the pass rusher has been more productive in Seattle than Clowney. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that Clowney and the Browns are expected to reach a deal on Monday, April 12.

Clowney Had Surgery to Repair a Torn Meniscus

Clowney suffered a torn meniscus that ended his 2020 season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Clowney is expected to be ready for the start of this upcoming season after undergoing surgery.

“Note on pending free agent former #Titans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney: He should be fully cleared from surgery to repair his torn meniscus in April, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on March 2. “He’s close to be ready now, but it could delay his signing with a new team for a few weeks.”

The Seahawks Made a ‘Strong Push’ to Re-Sign Clowney in 2020

The Seahawks admitted to making a “strong push” to re-signing Clowney last offseason. Clowney was looking for a more lucrative deal but ended up signing a one-year contract with the Titans. His season did not go as planned, and it will be interesting to see what his deal with the Browns will be assuming the talks do not fall through.

“With Clowney, you know we made the trade,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider explained prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. “He came in and did a great job for us. We made an effort to re-sign him. The door is not closed, but we could not wait any longer. We had to conduct business. He knew that everything was very cordial. He is a great guy represented by a great guy. I go all the way back to Brett Favre [in Green Bay] with his representative, Buzz Cook. We’ve had great conversations. He’s just gonna kind of feel his way through this odd process. We’ll see where that goes.”

Seattle Loaded Up on Pass Rushers During the 2021 Free Agency

Even before the draft, the Seahawks’ defensive line is in a much better place heading into 2021 than they were last season. The Seahawks were able to re-sign both Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa to new deals. Seattle also made a significant addition by signing former 49ers pass rusher Kerry Hyder who notched 8.5 sacks in 2020. The Seahawks are also hoping Darrell Taylor will finally make his NFL debut this season.

“They let me know that they enjoyed the way I played,” Hyder told ESPN 710 Seattle. “They complimented the way I ran to the ball, the way I hustled, and pretty much my whole journey… the main thing is they wanted me there, so it made it an easy decision for me.”