Seahawks Could See New Eagles QB on Monday Night Football: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles could make a change at quarterback in an attempt to turn around their season and the decision may come against the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into Week 12, Jalen Hurts has been receiving increased work with the first-team offense at quarterback, per ESPN’s Tim McManus. Carson Wentz is still expected to start against the Seahawks, but all signs point to the Eagles turning to Hurts if he struggles on Monday Night Football.

“Rookie Jalen Hurts has been getting first-team reps at quarterback ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, sources told ESPN,” McManus noted. “Carson Wentz is still expected to start, but there’s been a noticeable increase in Hurts’ snaps with the first team at QB, signaling the likelihood of a more expansive role as Wentz’s struggles continue.”

The Eagles used a second-round selection on Hurts, but the rookie has received limited snaps as a change-of-pace player. If Philadelphia turns to Hurts, the inexperience would benefit Seattle, but the Seahawks have little NFL tape on the former Oklahoma quarterback making preparation for the potential change a bit difficult.

Hurts Is Expected to See Increased Snaps at Quarterback vs. Seahawks

Hurts was a standout player at Alabama before becoming a graduate transfer for Oklahoma. Like Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, Hurts thrived in Lincoln Riley’s offense which greatly increased his stock heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Hurts will see increased snaps at quarterback without Wentz on the field, even if the team sticks with the veteran for the majority of the game. Hurts is likely to have an increased package of plays at quarterback against the Seahawks.

“Jalen Hurts is expected to receive increased playing time at quarterback, and unlike on previous snaps, Wentz won’t be on the field,” Rapoport detailed. “It will be the first time in 2020 that this dynamic will take place. It’s unlikely that Hurts, the second-round Heisman finalist from Oklahoma and Alabama, will get to take an entire series. More likely, it will be two or three plays at a time. But, based on the game plan and the week of practice, he should see his most significant snaps yet.”

DK Metcalf Backed an Eagles’ Quarterback Switch

Heading into Week 12, DK Metcalf responded to an ESPN poll on Instagram asking if the Eagles should make a change at quarterback. Metcalf co-signed a potential switch to Hurts noting: “I vote YES.”

All this talk about the Eagles changing quarterbacks could be a bit of gamesmanship by Philadelphia to encourage the Seahawks to prepare for both players under center. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson played coy when asked about Hurts’ role and denied he had received increased snaps leading up to Monday Night Football.

“Doug Pederson: Jalen Hurts has taken the same number of practice reps with the first team as he would any normal week,” Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane tweeted. “As for whether he’s more open to giving Hurts a series or two in games in place of Carson Wentz, Pederson said he won’t give out possible game plans.”

Regardless of who the Seahawks face at quarterback, Pete Carroll is hoping the team’s defense looks closer to the unit we have seen the last six quarters. The Seahawks are coming off their most complete defensive performance in Week 11 against the Cardinals after struggling for much of the first half of the season.

