Rams Star Sends Message to DK Metcalf

As the Seattle Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has his eyes on shutting down DK Metcalf. Ramsey played coy when asked whether the Rams planned to have the corner shadow Metcalf, but he noted he was with the team to “stop guys like him.”

“I live for these type of matchups,” Ramsey told The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “I was brought here to stop guys like him.”

Ramsey was a big reason why Metcalf was quiet in the Seahawks’ 23-16 loss to the Rams earlier this season. Metcalf was targeted just four times in the matchup notching two receptions for 28 yards. Russell Wilson avoided throwing to Ramsey’s side of the field for most of the game, but Metcalf is likely hoping to be more involved in round two of the NFC West showdown with the division title on the line.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Ramsey on Facing Metcalf: ‘I Look Forward to These Matchups for Years to Come’

After the Rams’ win over the Seahawks earlier this season, Ramsey admitted to looking forward to facing Metcalf in the future division games. Despite Metcalf’s quiet outing, Ramsey did not want to give the star receiver any motivation for upcoming matchups.

“Obviously that was the matchup that a lot of people were talking about,” Ramsey told NFL Network in November, via USA Today. “I tried to downplay it during the week. I didn’t want to give nothing away, but I followed him a good bit of the game. I think he’s an undeniable talent, I told him after the game that I look forward to these matchups for years and years to come. …But I didn’t want to just make it about us. I knew I was going to hold down what I had to hold down, but honestly, look at the other guys in the secondary. They held it down, as well.”

Carroll Said the Rams Use Ramsey ‘Like Their Best Player’

Heading into Week 16, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told Rams.com that Los Angeles uses Ramsey “like their best player” comparing him to Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. Carroll added that Ramsey plays with “great confidence” as the Seahawks look to split the season series against their division rival.

“Jalen (Ramsey) can do everything and he’s a playmaker, he plays with great confidence and all of that too,” Carroll said, per Rams.com. “Again, I think that this is a really smart team and they use their players well and this is an illustration of how they do that.”

After a hot start, the Seahawks offense has cooled a bit during the second half of the season, but the team has still managed to string together wins. It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks utilize Metcalf against the Rams as Wilson is sure to want to get the receiver more involved this time around.

READ NEXT: DK Metcalf Throws Shade at Eagles With Epic Tweet