Jamal Adams Calls out Seahawks’ Rival

The Seattle Seahawks have not forgotten that it was their NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams that ended their season in 2020. The Seahawks even snagged former Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron this offseason to run the team’s offense and signed ex-Los Angeles tight end Gerald Everett heading into 2021.

Hours after signing his lucrative new contract extension, Jamal Adams had the Rams on his mind. The subject was brought up after Adams was asked if he was going to have a “victory cigar” after signing his new deal. The Seahawks safety went viral last season after he brought a cigar to his press conference following Seattle clinching the NFC West title with a win over the Rams.

“Nah, not yet, I’m waiting on that Super Bowl, man,” Adams told reporters. “I’m gonna kind of wait. Last year, they were joking about it. They were saying you gotta you be used to it, you know, act like you’ve been there before. Well, damn it, I haven’t been there before so it was a little different for me. So, I had to learn, but now I’ve been there before so I’m not gonna light a cigar. I’ll go have a glass of wine, a little Opus One tonight and kick back and enjoy it, but I’m excited man. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity.”

After the Seahawks’ first-round loss to the Rams, some of the players trolled Adams for celebrating a regular-season win. Adams was asked if he still has those comments on his mind heading into 2021.

“When we see them, Week 5? Yeah, we’ll see ’em. We’ll see them,” Adams said with a smile nodding his head.

Adams Trolled the Rams After They Were Eliminated in the Playoffs

The Seahawks do in fact play the Rams in a Week 5 primetime Thursday Night Football matchup on October 7th. Adams asked reporters to confirm the week, but the Seahawks safety clearly already had the date etched in his memory. After the Rams’ loss to the Packers in the Divisional Round, Adams confirmed he saw their earlier comments by taking to Twitter to rub a little salt on the open wound.

“See y’all in Cabo! @RamsNFL & make sure y’all bring your own damn cigars too! #Prez,” Adams tweeted on January 16th.

Pete Carroll Admitted the Seahawks Have Been Unable to Slow Down Aaron Donald

One of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll’s homework assignments was likely to study Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and come up with a plan to slow down the pass rusher. After the Seahawks were eliminated, Carroll cited Donald’s presence as one of the biggest factors in the game and admitted the team has been unable to find a solution since he has been coaching in Seattle.

“There’s one factor in this whole thing, the whole thing, since we’ve been here playing these guys, and that’s No. 99,” Carroll explained in January, per NBC Sports Northwest. “He hasn’t just torn us up, he’s torn everybody up, and he continues to be a significant factor. He tilts it somewhat, and that’s why I had hoped when he got banged up that we could take advantage of him not being out there, and I don’t know if it’s going to look that way, numbers-wise and all that, but that’s the factor.”