Jamal Adams Claps Back at Fans After Seahawks Eliminate Jets

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is taking a little jab at his former teammate.

After the Seahawks pulled off their most important win of the season in a 23-6 victory over the New York Jets, Adams — who began his career with New York from 2017 until 2019 — the veteran safety sounded off on his former team.

Jamal Adams is sounding off on Twitter after the Seahawks defeated the Jets: pic.twitter.com/7eFqW2EMGs — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 2, 2023

As a result of their victory, not only did the Seahawks preserve their playoff hopes, they eliminated the Jets from playoff contention.

Adams’ Tenure With Jets Ended Badly

Adams’ tenure with the Jets did not end well. The former All-Pro safety demanded a trade from New York pr to the start of the 2020 season as the two sides were not able to reach an agreemeriont on a contract extension. The end of his stint with the Jets also included taking a jab at then-head coach Adam Gase, saying he was not the right leader for the team.

Via Manish Mehta of New York Daily News:

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” said Adams back in July. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing s—ty and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

The Jets eventually traded Adams to the Seahawks in a major deal that involved two first-round draft picks being sent to New York.

While the Seahawks certainly got the better end of the Jets on Sunday, Adams has been out for almost the entire season due to a season-ending leg injury suffered in Week 1 versus the Denver Broncos.

Since he was acquired by Seattle prior to the start of the 2020 season, Adams has been banged up. He missed four games during the 2020 season and missed five more games during the 2021 season due to a torn labrum.

While Adams did produce during his first season with the Seahawks — he clinched an All-Pro and Pro Bowl berth in 2020 — his play dipped during the 2021 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Adams produced just a 60.1 defensive grade last season. That grade actually ranked Adams among the bottom portion of safeties in the league.

While Adams may not be playing at the level that he did with the Jets — he produced an 87.9 defensive grade in 2019 and a 89.8 grade during the 2018 season — he will certainly enjoy his current team’s win over his former squad.

Geno Smith Opens up on Win Over Former Team

Although the Seahawks haven’t officially clinched a playoff berth, Geno Smith is going to enjoy this win over his former team.

Adams was not the only ex-Seahawks player who celebrated Seattle’s win over New York. Smith — who played with the Jets for four seasons– was also able to celebrate a win over his former squad.

However, Smith downplayed the win over his former team.

“Honestly, it doesn’t mean anything, other than it gives us an opportunity to reach the playoffs,” Smith said about beating the Jets. “I’m actually grateful for being drafted into the NFL by the Jets. Although things weren’t perfect there, there were some good times. And there are some people still there who I hold dear to my heart.”

In order for the Seahawks to clinch a postseason berth, they’ll have to win their final game over the Los Angeles Rams and hope that the Green Bay Packers lose to the Detroit Lions.